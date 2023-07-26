Morris' Five-Hit Day Leads Bisons 14-2 Romp of Scranton/Wilkes-Barre

BUFFALO, NY - The Buffalo Bisons triumphed over the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders in their commanding 14-2 win at Sahlen Field. The game took an explosive turn in the bottom of the third inning as the Herd unleashed their prowess, scoring a season-high 10 runs.

Estevan Florial didn't want to wait to put the RailRiders on the board. Florial crushed the first pitch of the game deep over the right field wall landing 411 feet away from home plate. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre opened the game with a 1-0 lead.

The Herd answered back in the bottom of the third as Luis De Los Santos singled to right. Ernie Clement scored with ease and tied the game 1-1.

Buffalo reclaims the lead as Orelvis Martinez smacked a line drive to center. Davis Schneider added a Buffalo run as the Bisons jumped in front 2-1.

The Bisons continue to mash in the third inning as Rafael Lantigua doubled on a line drive to left. Both De Los Santos and Martinez secured two more as Buffalo took the edge 4-1.

The third inning smash continues for the Bisons as Tanner Morris doubled on a sharp line drive to right. Lantigua notched another with ease and Buffalo tacked on more insurance runs. Bisons still lead 5-1.

In the bottom of the third inning, the Herd continued to showcase their prowess with yet another double, courtesy of Cameron Eden. Tanner Morris scored as Buffalo kept their foot on the gas adding another run for a 6-1 advantage.

Even after Aaron McGarity replaced Tanner Tully, the RailRiders pitchers remained rattled. A bases-loaded walk extended Buffalo's command to 7-1 as Eden scored.

The multi-hit streak continued throughout the rest of the bottom of the third. Martinez hit the fourth double of the inning, while Clement, Schneider, and De Los Santos all scored on the play, allowing the Herd to take a dominant 10-1 lead.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Schneider delivered a powerful hit, sending the ball soaring just over the center field fence, marking the Bisons' first home run of the game. His fifth homer at home this season ballooned the lead to 11-1.

The 15th hit of the game brought in Ernie Clement in the bottom of the 7th inning. The Bisons extended their commanding lead to 12-1.

Tanner Morris went 5 for 5 on the day as he hit a deep one over the left field fence. Lantigua was driven home as the Bisons are now up 14-1 on the RailRiders.

The RailRiders add some competition to the game in the top of the eighth inning as Carlos Narvaez hit a sacrifice fly to right. Austin Wells tagged up and scored. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre still trails 14-2.

The homestand series continues tomorrow evening as the Herd faces the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders at 7:05pm.

