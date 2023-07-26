Memphis Shows Fight in Loss to Iowa, Drop to .500 on Season
July 26, 2023 - International League (IL) - Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, TN - The Memphis Redbirds continued a 12-game homestand with a 10-7 loss to the Iowa Cubs at AutoZone Park on Wednesday night.
Designated hitter Juan Yepez smacked his first triple of the season to tie the game in the bottom of the fourth inning. The Redbirds slugger went 2-for-5 on the night with an RBI.
Left fielder Matt Koperniak and right fielder Moises Gomez each clubbed a home run in the bottom of the eighth inning. Koperniak drilled his seventh homer of the year, a two-run shot to bring home first baseman Luken Baker. Gomez blasted his 23rd long ball of the season two batters later.
Casey Lawrence made his St. Louis Cardinals organizational debut. The right-handed pitcher allowed one run on four hits, walked one and struck out three in a 4.0-inning start. Ryan Loutos (2-4) allowed four runs in 2.0 innings of relief.
The Redbirds (49-49) return to AutoZone Park on Thursday, July 27 to continue a 12-game homestand at 7:05p.m. CDT against the Iowa Cubs.
