SWB Game Notes - July 26

July 26, 2023 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (45-49, 11-9) @ Buffalo Bisons (47-49, 13-8)

Game 95 | Road Game 46 | Sahlen Field | Buffalo, NY | Wednesday, July 26, 2023 | First Pitch 1:05 PM

LHP Tanner Tully (5-4, 4.99) vs RHP Bowden Francis (0-2, 3.00)

FIELDING FAUX PAS - The RailRiders have committed a total of 86 errors on the season, with two last night. Buffalo has 75 on the season. Andres Chaparro and Otto Lopez each have 13 to lead their teams. Visalia leads all of Minor League Baseball with 137 errors.

BUFFALO BRINGS RAIN: Four of the the RailRiders rain delays have occurred against Buffalo this season. However, the team is playing .500 ball in rain delayed contests this season. They have won seven and lost seven with any amount of weather-related timing impact. In addition, half of the delays have occurred at PNC Field and the other half on the road. They have a 4-3 record in those contests on the road.

HOMER HEAVEN The RailRiders are the first team in Minor League Baseball to hit 150 home runs on the season and have 158 this season. Buffalo has the least in Triple-A with just 78 as a team. The New York Yankees have amassed 141, and the Atlanta Braves have the most with 187. The RailRiders have launched a half a dozen homers in two contests in this season. The team homered 20 times in a week against Charlotte, topping the 16 they hit last season against Omaha. Estevan Florial leads the team with twenty-one, while six players are in double digits.

SEVENTH MONTH STRONG: Andres Chaparro is having a stellar month of July. He has played a team-high seventeen games with a .313 batting average. The righty has totaled 20 hits, including five doubles and four home runs. He has batted in 19 runs and scored 12 of his own. Chaparro is looking to build back up after a tough month of June where he batted .193 in 24 games.

PEREIRA'S POWER: Everson Pereira has really impressed as the Yankees #4 prospect in Triple-A, batting .345 in 14 games played. He has had five of multi-hit and seven multi-RBI. Pereira has batted in 17 runs on 19 hits, including 3 doubles and four homers. The righty has played all three outfield positions. In Somerset, Pereira was batting .291 in 46 total games. There Pereira had 10 doubles and 10 homers.

LEADING THE CHARGE - The RailRiders have had nine different first basemen this season, with Jake Lamb making his debut last night. Andres Chaparro leads the way with Billy McKinney following shortly thereafter. Catchers Rodolfo Duran and Carlos Narvaez have turned into regulars in the corner. Mickey Gasper, Jake Bauers, Franchy Cordero and Max Burt have defended there as well.

ATOP THE YANKS FARM - The RailRiders will showcase top prospects, catcher, Austin Wells (#2 per MLB prospect rankings in the Yankees system) and outfielder Everson Periera (#4) in his first Triple-A season. Will Warren (#7) , Randy Vasquez (#12), and Clayton Beeter (#13) are set to be essential parts of the starting rotation after also making their debuts with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this summer.

