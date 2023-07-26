7.26.23 Game Information: Louisville Bats (51-44, 11-11) vs. Indianapolis Indians (45-51, 12-10)

LOCATION: Victory Field

FIRST PITCH: 1:35 PM ET

GAME #96 / HOME #45: Louisville Bats (51-44, 11-11) vs. Indianapolis Indians (45-51, 12-10)

PROBABLES: RHP Connor Phillips (1-0, 2.55) vs. RHP Kyle Nicolas (0-2, 10.31)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / Fox Sports 1260 / iHeart app

TV: Bally Live app / MiLB TV

ABOUT YESTERDAY: Chris Owings capped a five-run first inning with a three-run homer, and Josh Palacios and Aaron Shackelford tacked on solo home runs for good measure as the Indianapolis Indians blasted their way to an 11-7 win over the Louisville Bats on Tuesday night at Victory Field. The Indians wasted little time in doing damage against right-hander Michael Mariot, sending eight batters to the dish in the opening frame. After Ke'Bryan Hayes and Palacios worked one-out walks, Miguel Andújar roped a run-scoring single into left-center. Canaan Smith-Njigba followed with an RBI double high off the left-field wall ahead of Owings' ninth blast of the season. After the Bats scored their first run in the top of the third on an Alejo LÛpez two-out infield single, Indy responded with three runs in the bottom half to knock Mariot out of the game. Ryan Vilade rocked a run-scoring double into the left-field corner to bring home Palacios, and Shackelford added a two-out, two-run single to push the lead to 8-1. Louisville chipped away at its deficit over the next four innings to tighten the score. Palacios' blast countered a solo home run off the bat of Nick Martini and two-run shot by Jose Barrero in the fourth. The Bats crept within slam range again in the sixth with an RBI double by Chuckie Robinson and a pair of runs in the seventh. Leading 9-7 at the stretch, Shackelford clubbed a home run off the light pole beyond the right-field wall. The Indians manufactured another insurance run thanks to a heads-up play by Jason Delay who singled, advanced to second on a foul out, took third on a wild pitch and scored on a Vinny Capra infield single to second.

HAMMERIN' HOMERS: Chris Owings, Josh Palacios and Aaron Shackelford each tallied home runs in Tuesday night's series-opening victory. Indy has homered in 11 of their last 12 games. The team has homered 23 times since July 8, which is the second most in the International League in that span, trailing only Syracuse (26). During this stretch, Chris Owings leads the team with five homers, followed by Alika Williams with four, eight other Indians batters have homered.

BRINGING THE JUICE: Chris Owings capped the Indians five-run first inning with a three-run homer. It was his fifth home run in 12 games dating back to July 8 - which leads the Indy offense. Owings has recorded at least one hit in four of his last five games, including a three-hit night on July 20 at Iowa. Aaron Shackelford capped the slugfest in the seventh with his team-leading 13th home run of the season, it was his second blast in five games.

OH MY JOSH: Center fielder Josh Palacios continued to feast at the Triple-A level on Tuesday night. In the fourth inning, he ripped his third home run in his last five games. Since Pittsburgh optioned him on July 17, he is 7-for-22 with six runs scored, three home runs, five RBI and three walks in six games. In 19 total games with Indy this season, he is hitting .400 (30-for-75) with 17 runs scored, four doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 25 RBI and a 1.231 OPS. April 29, Palacios became the third Indian in the Victory Field era to record two five-RBI games in a season (also: Brandon Moss (2x), 2010; Roberto Petagine (3x), 1998). The 27-year-old was selected by Pittsburgh from Washington in the MiLB phase of the Rule 5 Draft on Dec. 7, 2022.

THERE GOES ALIKA: The Pittsburgh Pirates today selected the contract of infielder Alika Williams, their No. 29 prospect according MLB Pipeline. He will become the ninth player from the 2023 Indianapolis Indians to debut this season, following right-handers Osvaldo Bido, Cody Bolton, Carmen Mlodzinski and Quinn Priester, catcher Endy Rodríguez, outfielder Henry Davis and infielders Nick Gonzales and Jared Triolo. Williams, 24, has been on a tear for the Indians since being traded to Pittsburgh from Tampa Bay in exchange for right-hander Robert Stephenson on June 2. In 36 games, he owns a .305 batting average (39-for-128) with 25 runs, 15 extra-base hits, 20 RBI and 15 walks to just 22 strikeouts. Since beginning a season-high nine-game hitting streak on June 20, he is hitting .358 (34-for-95) with 12 multi-hit performances and seven home runs in 26 games.

VS. THE BATS: The Indians continued their success against the Bats in their series opener on Tuesday night. With last night's win, the Indians have clinched the season series against the Bats with five remaining contests. Indy dominated the first two series at Louisville Slugger Field, owning a 9-3 record in 12 games - two of Indy's six series wins have come against Louisville. The Indians have outscored the Bats 85-66. Eight of the 13 matchups have been decided by two runs or less.

TODAY: The Indians and Bats continue their six-game set at Victory Field this afternoon with first pitch slated for 1:35 PM ET. Indy's offense led the way to a series-opening victory on Tuesday night and now lead the season series, 10-3. Today, right-hander Kyle Nicolas (0-2, 10.31) will take the mound for Indianapolis against Louisville's right-hander Connor Phillips (1-0, 2.55). Since allowing two runs after issuing a season-high five walks in his Triple-A debut vs. Indy, he 1-0 with a 1.69 ERA (3er/16.0ip), 22 strikeouts and .214 average against in three starts. Phillips is rated Cincinnati's No. 7 prospect by MLB Pipeline.

NICOLAS TAKES THE HILL: Right-hander Kyle Nicolas will make his eighth appearance (fifth start) with Indianapolis today at Victory Field vs. Louisville. Today marks his second career outing vs. Louisville. On June 30, he struck out nine batters in relief against Louisville, which is tied with Osvaldo Bido (4/16) for the most strikeouts in a game by an Indians reliever in Victory Field history. Prior to being promoted to Indianapolis on June 16, he went 3-5 with a 4.36 ERA (26er/53.2ip) in 12 starts with Double-A Altoona. In May, his 40 strikeouts led the Eastern League and was the fourth-most punchouts in minor league baseball. Pittsburgh acquired Nicolas from Miami alongside right-hander Zach Thompson and outfielder Connor Scott in exchange for catcher Jacob Stallings on Nov. 29, 2021. Former Ball State Cardinal, was originally selected by Miami in the second round (61st overall) of the 2020 First-Year Player Draft.

THIS DATE IN 1967: Trailing 5-2 in the middle of the eighth at old Victory Field, the Indians plated one run in the eighth and two in the ninth to force extra innings, where they won in 11 frames, 6-5. Slugging first baseman Jim Hicks clubbed his 15th home run as part of a four-hit game, and Charles Nash belted his 13th homer while driving in three.

