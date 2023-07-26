Wings Split Doubleheader in Worcester

The Rochester Red Wings split their double header against the Worcester Red Sox, winning the first game, 10-8, and falling in the second contest, 4-2. The Wings moved to 11-7 in series-opening games and now post a 1-2-3 record in twin bills this season.

Game 1

After a leadoff single by CF Ceddane Rafaela in the bottom of the second inning, DH Wilyer Abreu drove him in with a sacrifice fly out to give Worcester an early 1-0 lead. Rochester responded in the top of the third inning, taking a 3-1 lead when 1B Travis Blankenhorn launched a three-run home run, his team-leading 15th long ball of the season.

3B Jeter Downs smashed a three-run long ball of his own over the right-center field wall against his former team, giving Rochester a 6-1 advantage in the top of the fourth. The WooSox added back a run in the bottom half of the inning to cut the deficit to 6-2 on a sacrifice fly out from 1B Niko Kavadas that plated Abreu. Worcester tacked on another run off a wild pitch from RHP Jackson Rutledge that brought in RF Ryan Fitzgerald, cutting the lead to 6-3.

Rochester extended their lead to 7-3 in the top of the fifth on an RBI double from C Drew Millas, his 15th RBI of the season. In the ensuing at bat, LF Jack Dunn further ballooned the Wings' lead to 9-3, plating RF Blake Rutherford and Millas on an RBI single, marking his first multi-RBI game since 6/3 with Harrisburg. 3B Bobby Dalbec cut the WooSox deficit to 9-4 in the bottom half of the inning with a solo home run to left field, and a groundout from Kavadas moved the score to 9-5 Rochester.

2B David Hamilton capped off the four-run inning with a two-RBI single that brought Worcester within two runs of the Wings. Rochester added a run back in the top of the sixth when CF Derek Hill came around from third base on a passed ball, moving the lead to 10-7, but Worcester moved the score to 10-8 in the top of the sixth when Dalbec launched his second solo home run of the day. The Wings closed out the final innings of the first game of the double header, 10-8, to improve to 11-7 in series-opening games.

RHP Jackson Rutledge started on the mound in the first game of the twin bill Wednesday, working four innings, allowing four earned runs on seven hits while striking out four and walking two. RHP Luis Reyes (5-0, 5.58) and RHP Gerson Moreno combined to work two innings, giving up three earned runs off four hits while striking out three, with Reyes earning his team-leading fifth win of the year. RHP Luis Cessa closed the door on the WooSox with a scoreless inning to earn his second save of the season.

Jeter Downs earned the Diamond Pro Player of the Game award for the first half of Wednesday's doubleheader after going 1-for-2 with a three-run home run, a walk and a stolen base in the win. The long ball marked Downs' third of the season with Rochester and first three-run blast since 7/8/2022 with WOR, while the stolen base was his fourth with the Wings this month.

Game 2

Worcester jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first on an RBI groundout to first base by LF Wilyer Abreu to begin the second half of the twin bill in the. After both teams went scoreless through the next three innings, the WooSox hung two more runs on the Red Wings in the bottom of the fifth inning, extending their lead to 3-0. A two-out groundout from Abreu plated PR Ryan Fitzgerald, and CF Ceddanne Rafaela's ensuing RBI double brought in SS David Hamilton.

Rochester broke through in the top of the sixth inning, cutting the deficit to 3-1 when LF Jake Noll roped an RBI single up the middle that scored 3B Erick Mejia, but Worcester responded in the bottom of the sixth inning. Fitzgerald roped an RBI triple that one-hopped the centerfield wall and gave the WooSox a 4-1 advantage. DH Derek Hill tacked on a final run in the top of the seventh inning with an RBI double to move the deficit to 4-2, but Rochester was unable to overcome the WooSox, falling in the second game of the double header.

RHP Roddery Muñoz (0-1, 4.15) started on the mound in the second game of the double header in his first start since 6/23 with the FCL Braves, working two innings, allowing a run on two walks and no hits while striking out three batters and taking the loss. RHP Daniel Mendgen came in first out of the bullpen and worked two scoreless innings, allowing two hits and a walk while fanning three batters. RHP Hobie Harris and LHP Tim Cate each worked an inning of relief, allowing a combined three earned runs on three hits and two walks while striking out three.

3B Erick Mejia earned Diamond Pro Player of the Game honors in the second half of the twin bill after going 2-for-3 with a double and a run in Rochester's sole multi-hit performance in the game. With the hits, Mejia has now recorded a hit in 12 of his last 14 games (since 7/4) and holds a .321 (17-for-53) batting average during that span.

The Red Wings will look for their second win of the series tomorrow evening in game three against the WooSox. RHP José Ureña is slated to start for the Wings, with RHP Dinelson Lamet getting the nod for Worcester. First pitch is set for 6:45 p.m.

