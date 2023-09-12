Omaha Doubles Defeat Indianapolis in Series Opener

PAPILLION, Neb. - The Omaha Storm Chasers used four eighth-inning doubles - three with two outs - to post five runs in the frame and defeat the Indianapolis Indians, 10-6, on Tuesday afternoon at Werner Park.

With the game tied 5-5, the Storm Chasers (63-71, 25-37) opened the eighth inning with back-to-back walks against Travis MacGregor (L, 1-2). Pinch hitter John Rave entered the game and doubled on a line drive with one out to drive in two and give Omaha the lead. Two batters later, Samad Taylor began a stretch of three consecutive one-run doubles to tack on insurance runs.

Nick Gonzales opened the top of the ninth against Walter Pennington (W, 7-2) with his 12th Triple-A home run of the season and his fourth dinger in his last eight games. Gonzales was one of four Indians batters with two hits in the contest, joining major league rehabber Henry Davis, Canaan Smith-Njigba and Matt Gorski.

The Indians (63-74, 30-33) began the scoring in the top of the second on Gorski's first career Triple-A home run and never stopped, scoring in four consecutive frames and six of nine. Smith-Njigba, Grant Koch and Ryan Vilade each doubled in the third, fourth and fifth innings, respectively, to hold a two-run lead for Indianapolis even as Omaha got on the board.

With Indy leading 4-2, the Storm Chasers tied the game on a two-run double by CJ Alexander in the sixth. Gorski then countered with his own one-run double in the seventh. Omaha tied the game again on a Bubba Thompson RBI single in the bottom of the inning.

Together, the teams totaled 21 hits, 12 of which were doubles. Omaha added six stolen bases, which is the most surrendered by the Indians in a road game in Victory Field history.

The Indians and Storm Chasers continue their six-game series tomorrow night at 7:35 PM ET at Werner Park. RHP Max Castillo (5-6, 4.71) will take the mound for Omaha while Indianapolis has yet to name a starter.

