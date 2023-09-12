9.12.23 Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (63-73, 30-32) at Omaha Storm Chasers (62-71, 24-37)

LOCATION: Werner Park

FIRST PITCH: 1:05 PM ET

GAME #137 / ROAD #69: Indianapolis Indians (63-73, 30-32) at Omaha Storm Chasers (62-71, 24-37)

PROBABLES: RHP Roansy Contreras (0-0, 3.15) vs. LHP Drew Parrish (4-6, 7.66)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / Fox Sports 1260 / iHeart app

TV: Bally Live app / MiLB TV

ABOUT SUNDAY: Extra-base hits off the bat of Chris Owings and Ryan Vilade led the Indianapolis Indians in a 5-2 series-clinching victory over the Toledo Mud Hens on Sunday afternoon at Victory Field. Trailing by one in the fifth inning, the Indians took the lead against Brenan Hanifee (L, 2-8) with a pair of doubles. With one out, Owings doubled and later scored on a fielder's choice off the bat of Canaan Smith-Njigba. One batter later, Vilade drove in Smith-Njigba with a long double into the right-field corner. Indianapolis continued to pile on, scoring on RBI singles by Grant Koch and major league rehabber Henry Davis in the sixth and eighth innings, respectively. Owings began the scoring with his second leadoff home run and Indianapolis' fourth of the season. The Mud Hens then tied the game on three consecutive singles in the top of the third before taking the lead on a fourth-inning RBI single by Nick Maton. After Wil Crowe took the bump for Indy to start, Beau Sulser (W, 3-1) entered in the fifth inning and began a stretch of four scoreless innings for the bullpen. Osvaldo Bido earned his second career save this week.

DINGERS FOR CHRIS: Chris Owings is tied for second-most home runs in the International League with four blasts since Sept. 3. Owings went 3-for-5 on Sunday with a double and his third home run of the series vs. Toledo. The utilityman is tied with Aaron Shackelford for the most home runs by an active Indians batter this season. His 14 home runs are his most since his career-high 17 home runs in 2012 with High-A Visalia (11) and Double-A Mobile (6).

RIDICULOUS NICOLAS: Kyle Nicolas tallied another strong performance out of the bullpen on Sunday with 1.2 perfect innings. The hard-throwing right-hander did not surrender a hit and recorded four of five outs by way of strikeout. Since making a full-time transition to the bullpen on Aug. 1, he is 1-0 with a 1.89 ERA (4er/19.0ip) with eight hits allowed, nine walks, 27 strikeouts, 0.89 WHIP and .125 average against (8-for-64) in 13 relief appearances. Nicolas has held opponents without hits in six of his last nine outings.

HENRY IS HIM: Henry Davis went 3-for-3 with an RBI and two walks on Sunday afternoon. The 23-year-old is 4-for-5 with a home run, two RBI and three walks in his first two games of his rehab assignment. Davis was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right hand strain on Aug. 21. In 51 games with Pittsburgh since making his major league debut vs. Chicago (NL) on June 19, he hit .213 (39-for-183) with eight doubles, five home runs and 18 RBI. The catcher-turned-outfielder was promoted from Double-A Altoona to Indianapolis for his Triple-A debut on June 6 and hit .286 (10-for-35) with five extra-base hits, a .432 on-base percentage and .946 OPS in 10 games before having his contract selected by Pittsburgh.

GORSKI RAKES: Former Indiana Hoosier and Fishers, Ind. native Matt Gorski got off to a quick start in his four games with Indianapolis last week vs. Toledo. The center fielder notched two hits in three of four games and hit 6-for-15 with a run scored and three doubles. Gorski joins Indy from Altoona where he played in 93 games and hit .238 (85-for-357) with 56 runs scored, 16 doubles, two triples, 17 homers, .437 slugging percentage and a .733 OPS. The 25-year-old leads Altoona's full-season qualifiers in home runs, RBI, slugging percentage, OPS, extra-base hits (35) and total bases (156). Gorski played in one game with Indianapolis last season on Sept. 22, before being placed on the 7-day injured list for the remainder of the season.

GONZO STAYS HOT: Nick Gonzales notched a pinch-hit single in the eighth inning on Sunday and came around to score an insurance run. Gonzales has hits in six of his last seven games. Gonzales has scored a run in six of his last seven games, including a career-high tying four runs scored on Tuesday. Since Sunday's series finale at Buffalo, he is hitting .391 (9-for-23) with 10 runs scored, four extra-base hits, .500 on-base percentage and 1.370 OPS. The 24-year-old has responded well since being optioned by Pittsburgh on Aug. 3, hitting .299 (32-for-107) with 21 runs scored, seven doubles, a triple, five home runs and 11 RBI in 30 games.

CLUTCH IN THE NINTH: Indians relief pitching has an International League-leading 11 saves since July 29. Osvaldo Bido earned his first two saves of his career last week vs. Toledo. Hunter Stratton leads the team with four saves followed by Bido and Colin Selby with two, Travis MacGregor and Rob Zastryzny each have one apiece. Stratton and Selby both have six saves on the season to lead the team.

TODAY: The Indians and Storm Chasers meet for the fourth time this season, today at Werner Park at 1:05 PM ET. Omaha leads the season series, 9-2. The Storm Chasers won the first eight matchups this season before the Indians took two of three from July 14-16. Today, RHP Roansy Contreras (0-0, 3.15) will take the mound for Indianapolis against Omaha's LHP Drew Parrish (4-6, 7.66). Parrish is 2-0 with a 3.38 ERA (3er/8.0ip) in two outings (one start) against Indianapolis this season.

THE RO SHOW: Roansy Contreras will take the hill for Indianapolis in the series-opening matchup with Omaha at Werner Park today. The right-hander will make his sixth appearance (fifth start) with Indianapolis this season. He owns a 3.15 ERA (7er/20.0ip) with 19 punchouts and 1.00 WHIP. Today, marks his second career outing against the Storm Chasers and first since his Triple-A debut on Sept. 22, 2021. He went 3.2 innings with one run allowed on four hits and six strikeouts.

THIS DATE IN 1939: In Game 1 of the American Association semifinals, the No. 3 seeded Indians topped No. 1 Kansas City by a score of 3-0 in a contest that lasted just 1 hour and 35 minutes. Left fielder Allen Hunt went 2-for-4 with two doubles and three RBI, and Indy went on to defeat the Yankees-affiliated Blues in five games, 4-1. Bob Logan, Indianapolis' all-time leader with 1,019 strikeouts, fanned six batters over 9.0 shutout frames. The Blues' lineup featured shortstop Phil Rizzuto and outfielder Vince DiMaggio, brother of Joe DiMaggio.

