Bisons Announce $12 Tickets, 'Kids Eat & Cheer Free Weekend' as Part of Fan Appreciation Week, September 19-24

September 12, 2023 - International League (IL) - Buffalo Bisons News Release







The Bisons announced that their final homestand of the 2023 season from September 19-24 will be Fan Appreciation Week, presented by Lake Effect Furniture, with all game tickets ONLY $12 each for the Bisons six-game series with the Norfolk Tides.

The Bisons also announced that their games on both Saturday, September 23 (4:05 p.m.) and Sunday, September 24 (12:00 p.m.) are "Kids Eat & Cheer Free Games!" On those days, all kids 14 years old and younger will receive a free game ticket with the purchase of an adult ticket at the Sahlen Field Box Office (day of game only). Then upon entering the ballpark through the Inspire Dental Gate at Swan St., kids will receive a voucher for a free Sahlen's Hot Dog and Coca-Cola Soft drink.

For all games during Fan Appreciation Week, Canadian fans can take advantage of At-Par Pricing on the purchase of single-game tickets both online at Bisons.com (by using the promo code WelcomeBack) and by using Canadian cash only at the Sahlen Field Box Office. For all 'at-par' policies, proof of Canadian residency is required.

The Bisons final homestand of the season begins with a TWOsday on Tuesday, September 19 (6:05 p.m.), where great-tasting Sahlen's hot dogs are just $2 each! During the week, the Bisons will also be offering $1.00 Cotton Candy & $1 Peanuts (while supplies last)!

Fan Appreciation Week also includes the final Honda fridaynightbash!® of the season on September 22 (6:05 p.m.) with giveaways every inning, including game-worn and autographed 2023 Bisons Theme Night Jerseys and items from the Bisons great partners, Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino, Hyatt Regency Buffalo, Embassy Suites, Labatt's, Tops, Braid Babes and more! There will also be reduced prices for the Resurgence Brewing Happy Hour at 5:00 p.m. ($3 craft beers) and the final Fireworks Show of the Season!

Both Kids Eat & Cheer Free Games on the weekend will include a pre-game Mascot Meet n' Greet and the season finale on Sunday, September 24 will include the final Kids Run the Bases, presented by Platter's Chocolates.

Fan Appreciation Week will also include a week-long Gift Shop Sale of select T-Shirts ($15 adult/$10 youth) & Sweatshirts ($40 adult/$30 youth) while the Consumer's Pub at the Park All-You-Can-Eat Buffet will be only $16.95 (25% OFF) for each game (RSVP: 716-846-2100).

For tickets and more information on all Fan Appreciation Week promotions, fans are encouraged to visit Bisons.com.

