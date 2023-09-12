Red Wings Homestand Highlights

ROCHESTER, NY - The Rochester Red Wings have announced the promotional highlights for their final six-game homestand of the 2023 season, beginning on Tuesday, September 12th.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 12 VS. LEHIGH VALLEY IRONPIGS (PHI) - 6:05 P.M., GATES OPEN AT 5:00 P.M.

2-FOR-1 TICKETS: Every Tuesday, all 100 & 200-Level tickets are Buy-One-Get-One-Free, presented by M&T Bank.

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: A 20-minute autograph session with a current member of the team will start 45 minutes before first pitch, presented by Diamond Pro Baseball.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 13 VS. LEHIGH VALLEY IRONPIGS (PHI) - 6:05 P.M., GATES OPEN AT 5:00 P.M.

WINGS TEE WEDNESDAY: The first 500 fans will receive a red "No Place Like Home" shirt, courtesy of Express Employment.

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: A 20-minute autograph session with a current member of the team will start 45 minutes before first pitch, presented by Diamond Pro Baseball.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 14 VS. LEHIGH VALLEY IRONPIGS (PHI) - 6:05 P.M., GATES OPEN AT 5:00 P.M.

$5 TICKETS: All 100 & 200-Level tickets will be $5.

RED REPLICA JERSEY GIVEAWAY: The first 1,00 fans will receive a red replica jersey, courtesy of Town & Country Pest Solutions.

PRE-GAME HAPPY HOUR: Join us for $2 Beers at the 10th Inning Bar with Live Music from Phat Kats, presented by Bud Light.

COLLEGE NIGHT: College students, faculty, and staff can purchase a $10 ticket and get $5 free Diamond Dollars - which can be used at concession stands and the Team Store - that can be picked up on the day of the game at the Red Wings Ticket Office with proof of college ID, courtesy of Caktus AI.

THURSDAYS ARE FOR THE PLATES: The Red Wings will transform into the Rochester Plates, as they do every Thursday, donning the mustard yellow and hamburger brown threads. Every Thursday, the first 200 fans that purchase a Homeplate at the Homeplate concession stand will receive a free Rochester Plates Souvenir Plate. The souvenir plates will also be available for purchase in the Team Store while supplies last.

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: A 20-minute autograph session with a current member of the team will start 45 minutes before first pitch, presented by Diamond Pro Baseball.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 15 VS. LEHIGH VALLEY IRONPIGS (PHI) - 6:05 P.M., GATES OPEN AT 5:00 P.M.

DEAF CULTURE NIGHT: This season marks our Fourth Annual Deaf Culture Night Celebration. Friday's 7th inning will be silent (no sound effects, music, etc.), the Red Wings will don ASL-themed jerseys, additional interpreters will be on hand, and closed captioning will be provided throughout the ballpark, courtesy of NTID & RSD.Matt Hamill, a deaf UFC fight, will be on hand to throw out the first pitch.

POST-GAME FIREWORKS: Join us after the game for fireworks, courtesy of Honda.

DUNKIN MYSTER GIFT CARD GIVEAWAY: The first 750 fans 18 years or older will receive a mystery gift card, courtesy of Dunkin'.

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: A 20-minute autograph session with a current member of the team will start 45 minutes before first pitch, presented by Diamond Pro Baseball.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 16 VS. LEHIGH VALLEY IRONPIGS (PHI) - 6:05 P.M., GATES OPEN AT 5:00 P.M.

FAN APPRECIATION NIGHT: We want to celebrate all of our amazing fans! There will be numerous in-game giveaways, so keep an eye out for all the prizes.

RED WINGS HALL OF FAME NIGHT: The Red Wings will induct Fred Costello and Blaise DiNardo into the Red Wings Hall of Fame in a pre-game ceremony. The first 1,000 fans will get a free H.O.F. Poster, courtesy of Nissan.

POST-GAME FIREWORKS: Join us for our last fireworks show of the year, courtesy of ESL.

MILO THE BAT DOG BASEBALL CARD GIVEAWAY #4: The first 1,000 fans will receive the last Milo the Bat Dog Baseball card, courtesy of the Flower City Group.

KEVIN SPEARS FUNDRAISER: In support of Kevin Spears, the former Red Wings' esteemed public address announcer battling cancer, fans will have a unique opportunity to announce a batter, with all proceeds aiding the Spears family in offsetting Kevin's medical expenses. This special experience is available for $20. Those looking to support the Spears family can visit their support page HERE.

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: A 20-minute autograph session with a current member of the team will start 45 minutes before first pitch, presented by Diamond Pro Baseball.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 17 VS. LEHIGH VALLEY IRONPIGS (PHI) - 1:05 P.M., GATES OPEN AT 12:00 P.M.

KIDS RUN THE BASES: Run the bases post-game with your favorite mascots, Spikes and Mittsy, presented by Wegmans.

KNOT HOLE KIDS CLUB GAME: Since 1927, the Red Wings Knot Hole Kids Club -- available for Wings fans ages 4-12 -- has provided an affordable baseball experience for generations of Rochesterians. In 2023, every Sunday home game is a Knot Hole Kids Club game, presented by Excellus BlueCross BlueShield.

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: A 20-minute autograph session with a current member of the team that will start 45 minutes before first pitch, courtesy of Diamond Pro Baseball.

INNOVATIVE FIELD POLICIES

Bag Policy

Below is the bag policy that will be enforced for all events at Innovative Field. The following bag policies are aimed to ensure the safety and security of all fans. Fans carrying bags that do not meet the criteria will not be granted entry into the ballpark. Patrons without bags may access a designated expedited entry line. Fans are permitted one clear bag (not to exceed 16"x16"x8") and a non-clear bag that is 4.5" x 6.5" or smaller. The following bags are prohibited: backpacks, briefcases, non-transparent or oversized fanny packs, luggage, computer bags/cases, camera bags, and binocular bags. Exceptions apply to medical equipment/supply bags and diaper bags. Security will be present at all Innovative Field entrances to allow screening of these bags. All bags are subject to security inspection upon entry and at any time within the stadium premises. On-site storage facilities at Innovative Field are unavailable. Patrons are advised to bring bags that facilitate easy inspection and remove bulky items, such as jackets and blankets, from bags during the inspection process.

Fans carrying bags that do not meet the criteria will not be granted entry into the ballpark. Security reserves the right to deny entry to patrons with non-compliant bags or those who refuse inspection.

Fan Code of Conduct

In order to provide a welcoming experience for all, the Rochester Red Wings has implemented a Fan Code of Conduct. Out of respect for fellow guests, players, coaches, and ballpark staff, all guests are prohibited from: Trespassing on the playing field at any time; Interfering with baseballs that are in play; Throwing or tossing objects; Using foul, obscene or derogatory language (see below) or gestures; Misusing or over consuming alcohol, including, underage consumption; Behaving in a manner that is disruptive, unruly, or abusive; Accessing areas of the ballpark without a proper ticket, pass, or credential; Misusing tickets, passes, or credentials in any way; or bringing prohibited items into the ballpark.

Derogatory language is defined as offensive language concerning a person's race, ethnicity, gender, religion, disability, age, sexual orientation, or national origin, and anyone using such language is subject to automatic ejection from the ballpark.

Violations of the Fan Code of Conduct will not be tolerated and may lead to ejection from the ballpark, a ban on attending future games, or other consequences. Guests who are found to have used derogatory language will be ejected from the ballpark.

Guests are encouraged to report violations of the Fan Code of Conduct to the nearest ballpark staff member. This can be done in person, at the nearest Guest Services location, directly with Ballpark Security or by calling or texting 585-454-1001.

For more information relating to Innovative Field and the Rochester Red Wings policies, visit the Rochester Red Wings Fan Guide.

