Brandon Miller to Throw First Pitch Wednesday

September 12, 2023 - International League (IL) - Charlotte Knights News Release







(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) - The Charlotte Knights will welcome Charlotte Hornets 2023 First-Round Draft Pick, Brandon Miller, to Truist Field for a ceremonial first pitch. Miller, the second overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, will also be a guest on the Charlotte Knights pre-game show.

The Knights will host the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers) in a 6:35 p.m. game on Wednesday night. Gates will open at 6:00 p.m. and the Knights will hand the ball to Miller, a Nashville, TN native, to throw out the game's ceremonial first pitch.

Miller is a product of the University of Alabama. During his impressive tenure with the Crimson Tide, Miller earned SEC Player of the Year and SEC Rookie of the Year honors in 2023. In addition, he also earned the Wayman Tisdale Award and the NABC Freshmen of the Year Award -- both in 2023.

Wednesday's game is also the final Bark in the Park of the season, presented by Williams Subaru. Fans can bring their pups to the park to enjoy a game. Fans -- and canines -- can also enjoy $1 Hot Dogs presented by Sahlen's.

Tickets are available by calling 704-274-8282, in person at the Truist Field Ticket Office, or online.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 12, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.