Vosler Records Career High Five Hits as Bats Fall 17-11

September 12, 2023 - International League (IL) - Louisville Bats News Release







DURHAM, NC - Jason Vosler tallied five hits on the night, leading an 18-hit team effort that ultimately wasn't enough as the Louisville Bats (70-67) dropped game one to the Durham Bulls (81-58) 17-11 on Tuesday night.

Jacob Hurtubise opened the game for the Bats with a lead off single, moving to second in the following at-bat. Jason Vosler put Louisville on the board in a hurry, poking a single of his own into right field, scoring Hurtubise for a 1-0 lead. In the next at-bat, Henry Ramos lined a double to the wall in right field to put two runners in scoring position with one out, followed immediately by Matt Reynolds with a double of his, clearing the bases and extending the Bats lead to 3-0. Jhonny Pereda kept the rally alive, lacing the fourth straight base hit of the inning to center field to score Reynolds as Louisville kicked off the game with a 4-0 lead.

Durham answered quickly, notching seven runs of its own in the home half of the first, tallying three hits, four walks and a hit batter in the frame to take a 7-0 lead.

After a 31-minute rain delay, the Bats went back to work in the second. With two outs in the frame, Reds rehabber Kevin Newman drew a walk before Vosler roped a double into left field to put two men in scoring position. Ramos followed with a walk to load the bases for Reynolds who singled in two more runs, cutting the deficit to just one run, down 7-6.

The Bulls broke the game open soon after, scoring five runs in the third before putting up another five runs across the next three innings, taking a commanding 17-6 lead.

Louisville began to rally in the eighth. With Hurtubise on base for the fourth time in the game thanks to a one out walk, Vosler stepped to the plate and launched a two-run shot to right field, inching the Bats closer, still down 17-8. The home run was Vosler's 19th of the season and the club's 200th, marking the first time in franchise history the Bats have recorded 200 homers in a single season.

The rally continued in the ninth as the Bats took advantage of a Durham position player on the mound, moving station to station to score three runs on six hits and a walk but would ultimately leave the bases loaded and fall to the Bulls 17-11.

Louisville and Durham will play game two of the six-game series tomorrow, Wednesday, September 13. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm E.T. at Durham Bulls Athletic Park as righty Alec Mills (0-2, 6.43) will take the mound for the Bats, facing off against lefty Mason Montgomery (0-0, 1.80) on the hill for the Bulls.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 12, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.