SWB Game Notes - September 12

September 12, 2023 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Buffalo Bisons (70-66, 36-25) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (67-69, 33-29)

Game 137 | Home Game 68 | PNC Field | Moosic, PA | Tuesday, September 12, 2023 | First Pitch 6:35 PM

RHP Zach Thompson (6-5, 4.72) vs RHP Will Warren (6-4, 4.07)

FLO FLASHED GREATNESS- Estevan Florial played in 101 games with the RailRiders before his call up from the New York Yankees. He recorded a team and career-high 28th home run of the season last week. The lefty was always the leadoff hitter for the RailRiders with 116 total hits for a .280 average, including 23 doubles and four triples. He also leads the team in steals with 25 as well. Florial can play all three outfield positions.

WILL'S WAYS -Starter Will Warren had a career game last week reaching a high in innings, pitches, and strikeouts. He has now combined for 13 straight shutout frames tracking back to his last start in Rochester. Warren has pitched into the fifth inning or more in his last seven starts now. In these outings he has not allowed more than three earned runs. The righty holds a 4.07 earned run average in 18 Triple-A appearances. Warren began the season in Somerset holding a 2.45 ERA in 29.1 innings of work. In total on the season, he has tossed 113.1 frames accumulating 128 strikeouts. In 2022 he set career highs with 129 innings and 125 strikeouts.

STEALING SWIPES- The RailRiders have gotten on a roll taking extra bases on the diamond. They have totaled seven on the week, while getting caught three times. The team has combined for 161 steals with Estevan Florial leading the way for 25 total. Brandon Lockridge has taken 23 and Wilmer Difo has 20. Last summer, SWB set a new franchise record with 172 taken.

WESTBROOK IS WORKING - Jamie Westbrook has produced career numbers with the RailRiders in his first season affiliated with New York. He had his 21st homer on the season, a career-high for the righty and third most on the team. He has upped his batting average to .303 on the season with 112 hits in 107 games. Since June 1st, Westbrook is batting .341 with more walks (42) than strikeouts (31).

HOMER HAVEN- The RailRiders have combined for 207 home runs on the season. Estevan Florial has 28 while Andres Chaparro has 24 to his name. Six different players have reached double digits on the summer. SWB sits in fourth place in all of Minor League baseball in the home run category to Las Vegas who leads with 214 long balls.

ANOTHER YEAR DOWN - The RailRiders a handful of September birthdays on the calendar. Franchy Cordero turns 29 on September 2nd, while his teammate's Nelson Medina and Jesus Bastidas have theirs on September 14th. Defensive coach Jose Javier celebrates his birthday on the 16th and the RailRiders manager Shelley Duncan's occurs on September 29th.

LEADING THE CHARGE - The RailRiders have had nine different first basemen this season, with Jake Lamb being the latest. Andres Chaparro leads the way with Billy McKinney following shortly thereafter. Catchers Rodolfo Duran and Carlos Narvaez have turned into regulars in the corner. Mickey Gasper, Jake Bauers, Franchy Cordero and Max Burt have defended there as well.

ATOP THE YANKS FARM - The RailRiders will showcase top prospects making their first appearances in Triple-A season. Will Warren (#10), Clayton Beeter (#16), and Edgar Barclay (#28) are all essential parts of the starting rotation for the majority of the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's season.

