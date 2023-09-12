Saints Earn 80th Win in Opener

DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Cubs (74-62) dropped game one of their six-game series to the St. Paul Saints (80-58) by a score of 4-1, Tuesday at Principal Park.

St. Paul started the scoring in the first on an RBI double from Austin Martin. They padded their lead the following inning on a home run from Yunior Severino and an RBI single from Michael Helman.

All three runs were charged to Samuel Reyes, who gave up five hits and one walk while striking out five batters in his 3.0 innings pitched. Iowa got a run back in the bottom of the third on an RBI double from P.J. Higgins to make it 3-1.

Unfortunately for Iowa, an error led to a fourth run for the Saints, as Helman delivered again with another RBI single. That was all either team would score, as both team's bullpens locked down the opposing offense.

POSTGAME NOTES:

Each of Iowa's top five hitters collected at least one hit, combining for five of the team's six total hits.

Major league rehabbers Brandon Hughes and Nick Burdi combined to throw two scoreless innings. Burdi walked and hit one batter while both struck one out.

Iowa and St. Paul will play game two of their series tomorrow afternoon, with first pitch from Principal Park scheduled for 12:08 pm. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream them for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

