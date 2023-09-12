Saints Earn 80th Win in Opener
September 12, 2023 - International League (IL) - Iowa Cubs News Release
DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Cubs (74-62) dropped game one of their six-game series to the St. Paul Saints (80-58) by a score of 4-1, Tuesday at Principal Park.
St. Paul started the scoring in the first on an RBI double from Austin Martin. They padded their lead the following inning on a home run from Yunior Severino and an RBI single from Michael Helman.
All three runs were charged to Samuel Reyes, who gave up five hits and one walk while striking out five batters in his 3.0 innings pitched. Iowa got a run back in the bottom of the third on an RBI double from P.J. Higgins to make it 3-1.
Unfortunately for Iowa, an error led to a fourth run for the Saints, as Helman delivered again with another RBI single. That was all either team would score, as both team's bullpens locked down the opposing offense.
POSTGAME NOTES:
Each of Iowa's top five hitters collected at least one hit, combining for five of the team's six total hits.
Major league rehabbers Brandon Hughes and Nick Burdi combined to throw two scoreless innings. Burdi walked and hit one batter while both struck one out.
Iowa and St. Paul will play game two of their series tomorrow afternoon, with first pitch from Principal Park scheduled for 12:08 pm. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream them for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from September 12, 2023
- Vosler Records Career High Five Hits as Bats Fall 17-11 - Louisville Bats
- Saints Earn 80th Win in Opener - Iowa Cubs
- Stripers Stifled, Washed Out in 2-1 Loss at Jacksonville - Gwinnett Stripers
- Worcester Slugs Its Way Past Syracuse for Series-Opening 10-2 Win on Tuesday Night - Syracuse Mets
- RailRiders Stop Bisons, 4-1 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Tides Stifled in Loss to Memphis - Norfolk Tides
- Saints Know How to Spell R-E-L-I-E-F in 4-1 Win Over I-Cubs - St. Paul Saints
- Bulls Blast Bats 17-11, Extend First Place Lead to Three Games - Durham Bulls
- Knights Fall in Opener to Sounds 5-3 - Charlotte Knights
- Wings Take No-Hit Bid into Eighth, Win Series Opener - Rochester Red Wings
- WooSox Set Red Sox Triple-A Home Run Record, Trounce Mets 10-2 - Worcester Red Sox
- Stripers Stifled, Washed Out In 2-1 Loss At Jacksonville - Gwinnett Stripers
- Four-Run Seventh Powers Sounds to Victory in Charlotte - Nashville Sounds
- Jacksonville Wins Rain-Shortened Contest - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- IronPigs' Late Comeback Falls Inches Short Against Red Wings - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Hens Start Final Home Stand with Loss - Toledo Mud Hens
- Bisons Bats Held in Check in 4-1 Loss to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Tuesday - Buffalo Bisons
- Robertson Homers Memphis to Series Opening Win at Norfolk - Memphis Redbirds
- September 12 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. St. Paul Saints - Iowa Cubs
- Five-Run Eighth Powers Chasers to Win over Indy - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Omaha Doubles Defeat Indianapolis in Series Opener - Indianapolis Indians
- Colás and Navarro Join Knights Tuesday - Charlotte Knights
- Colás and Navarro Join Knights Tuesday - Charlotte Knights
- Jeff Paxson Named International League Athletic Trainer of the Year - Nashville Sounds
- Bisons Announce $12 Tickets, 'Kids Eat & Cheer Free Weekend' as Part of Fan Appreciation Week, September 19-24 - Buffalo Bisons
- MLB Network to Air Minor League Baseball Awards Show October 2 - IL
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 12 vs. Lehigh Valley - Rochester Red Wings
- What to Know for Savannah Banana's Game at NBT Bank Stadium on Thursday - Syracuse Mets
- SWB Game Notes - September 12 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Brandon Miller to Throw First Pitch Wednesday - Charlotte Knights
- 9.12.23 Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (63-73, 30-32) at Omaha Storm Chasers (62-71, 24-37) - Indianapolis Indians
- Red Wings Homestand Highlights - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.