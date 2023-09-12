Worcester Slugs Its Way Past Syracuse for Series-Opening 10-2 Win on Tuesday Night

September 12, 2023 - International League (IL) - Syracuse Mets News Release







Worcester, MA - The Syracuse Mets ran into another hot-hitting night from the Worcester Red Sox on Tuesday night, as Worcester scored ten runs on 11 hits en route to a 10-2 win at Polar Park. The WooSox have now won 12 of the first 15 games they've played against the Mets this season. They've also won eight of the ten games played so far at Polar Park.

Worcester (75-63, 36-27) got the early jump on the Mets, scoring twice in the bottom of the first to grab a 2-0 lead after just one inning. After David Hamilton struck out to start the inning, Nick Sogard tripled followed by a Stephen Scott double to make it a 1-0 game in a flash. After a Bobby Dalbec flyout, Ronaldo Hernández singled into shallow right field, scoring Scott to advance the lead to 2-0.

In the fourth inning, the WooSox put the game away early with five runs scored to make it a 7-0 game. Worcester sent the side to the plate, beginning the frame with back-to-back solo home runs from Niko Kavadas and Christian Koss to make it a 4-0 game. After Bradley Zimmer struck out, Narcisco Crook, Hamilton, and Sogard all walked to load the bases back up with one out. An RBI fielder's choice from Scott made it 5-0 game and then Bobby Dalbec brought in two more with a sharp double down the left-field line for a 7-0 advantage. Scott now has seven extra-base hits, 11 runs driven in and eight runs scored against the Mets this season. Dalbec has had a power surge all year at the Triple-A level, racking up 49 extra-base hits in 111 games.

The WooSox weren't done there. Worcester hit two more home runs to up the lead to an emphatic 10-0 advantage. Narciso Crook hit a solo home run leading off the sixth followed by a two-run shot from Kavadas in the seventh to increase the lead to double digits. It was a historic night for the WooSox, as they have now hit 211 home runs so far this season. That is a new single-season record for the Triple-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox. The previous record holders were the 1996 Pawtucket Red Sox, who hit 209 home runs during that campaign.

While the Worcester offense was humming, their pitching staff was keeping Syracuse (55-80, 22-39) mostly silent all evening long at the plate. Corey Kluber, a rehabbing Big Leaguer, began the night for the WooSox with a solid short outing. The 37-year-old allowed just two hits in two and two-thirds innings to start the game, striking out two while not surrendering any walks.

Oddanier Mosqueda came out of the bullpen to get the final out of the third, then ceding the scene to Shane Drohan. The left-hander "piggybacked" the start of Kluber and ended his night with truly one of the strangest pitching lines you will ever see. On the one hand, the 24-year-old left-hander managed to toss three and two-thirds hitless and scoreless innings with three strikeouts. On the other hand, Drohan walked seven Syracuse batters, including two Mets hitters in three different innings. To his credit, Drohan stranded seven total runners on base and managed to avert potential disaster in his interesting outing.

After Chase Shugart tossed one and one-third scoreless innings of his own relieving Drohan, the WooSox brought Chris Murphy out of the bullpen hoping to preserve the shutout in the top of the ninth. To its credit, Syracuse wouldn't' let it happen. Matt O'Neill walked in his first Triple-A plate appearance, followed by a Lorenzo Cedrola two-run homer to break the scoring seal for Syracuse and make it a 10-2 ballgame. Cedrola has now homered in back-to-back games.

Syracuse continues its final trip away from home during the 2023 season on Wednesday against the Worcester Red Sox. The second game of the series is slated for a 6:45 start on Tuesday evening with right-hander Jose Chacin scheduled to take the mound for the Mets against right-hander Kyle Barraclough for the WooSox.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 12, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.