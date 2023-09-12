MLB Network to Air Minor League Baseball Awards Show October 2

Minor League Baseball™ (MiLB™) and MLB Network today announced the first-ever MiLB Awards Show, which will air on MLB Network on October 2 at 8 p.m. ET.

The MiLB Awards Show will highlight the top prospects in the Minors, the best on-field performances and many of the top moments of the 2023 season.

Longtime MLB Network Emmy Award-winning host and play-by-play announcer Matt Vasgersian will host the show from the MLB Network studios in Secaucus, New Jersey.Vasgersian spent six years as an MiLB broadcaster before starting his career as a Major League broadcaster in 1996.

"I'm so glad that we are recognizing players who've had big Minor League seasons," said Vasgersian. "Having worked for five different teams to begin my broadcasting career, I know firsthand how much dedication players put into their games at the Minor League level, so to be part of this show is a thrill."

A product of the new MLB-MiLB operating structure, the Awards Show further expands MLB Network's coverage of the Minor Leagues and the future stars of tomorrow, which in 2023 has included a new weekly segment featuring an interview with a Minor League Player of the Week Award winner live on the Network's Emmy Award-winning show, MLB Tonight.

Among the awards that will be presented in the hour-long show, fans will see which players are selected as Minor League Hitting Prospect of the Year, Minor League Pitching Prospect of the Year, which players will make the All-MiLB Prospect Team (will feature one player at each position with a 1st and 2nd Team announced), Breakout Player of the Year, Debut of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Team of the Year, Best Single-Game Performance, Defensive Play of the Year and Home Run of the Year. Additionally, the winning team for the Best Alternate Identity (a team nickname other than the club's regular name and logo) will be revealed following a fan vote on MiLB.com that begins Sept. 19.

"This new show will be a fantastic way to wrap up what has been an extraordinary Minor League Baseball season," said Bill Morningstar, President of MLB Network. "Our coverage of MiLB continues to get stronger and more expansive, and this awards program is just the latest example of our commitment to covering the game's future stars."

