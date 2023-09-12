September 12 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. St. Paul Saints

September 12, 2023 - International League (IL) - Iowa Cubs News Release







IOWA CUBS (74-61) vs. ST. PAUL SAINTS (79-58)

Tuesday, September 12 - 6:38 PM - Principal Park - Des Moines, IA

RHP Samuel Reyes (3-1, 4.00) vs. RHP Hunter McMahon (0-1, 3.38)

TONIGHT'S GAME: Iowa sends Samuel Reyes to the mound for game one of this week's series against the St. Paul Saints. Reyes will make his second consecutive and third overall start of the year. In starts this season, the righty is 0-1 with a 7.50 ERA, allowing five runs in 6.0 innings. Reyes did not allow a run through his first four outings with Iowa this year and hasn't allowed an earned run in five of his seven appearances. Reyes has not yet faced the Saints in his young Triple-A career. Opposite Reyes is Hunter McMahon for the St. Paul. In just three games with St. Paul this year, McMahon enters tonight with an 0-1 record and 3.38 ERA. He has struck out five hitters while walking two in 5.1 innings. Tonight is the righty's first career Triple-A start and just the fifth in his professional career. McMahon will face the I-Cubs for the first time in his career tonight.

HE'S THE MAN: Jared Young earned International League Player of the Week honors for his impressive series against Omaha last week. In six games, Young hit .458 (11-for-24) with six home runs and 10 runs batted in. He recorded at least one hit in all six games, including at least one home run in five of the six contests. Through the first four games of the series, the 28-year-old hit five home runs, crushing two in the opener and one in each of the following contest. Over those four games, he hit .529 and had three multi-hit efforts including a 4-for-4 game on Thursday night. Also in that four-game stretch, Young became the first I-Cub this season to homer in four straight games. He is just the fifth player since at least 2008 to homer in the four consecutive games in I-Cubs history. His four-homer streak is tied for the fourth longest in the International League this season. JY has played in 85 games for Iowa this season. He leads the active roster in numerous offensive categories including batting average (.313), on base percentage (.422), slugging percentage (.581), OPS (1.003) and home runs (21).

OFF TO THE SHOW: The Chicago Cubs selected the contract of Pete Crow-Armstrong yesterday morning and he made his Major League debut last night. The Cubs' No. 1, MLB's No. 12 overall prospect has been a highly anticipated player across all of baseball. His play with the I-Cubs led him to his call to the show. Crow-Armstrong joined Iowa on August 1. In 34 games, the outfielder slashed .271/.350/.479. He scored 30 runs and batted in 22 while hitting seven doubles, two triples and six home runs. PCA struck out 47 times compared to walking 15. In his last two games with Iowa, Crow-Armstrong went 7-for-10 with four runs, a double, home run and five RBI. The home run was a grand slam in the 6th inning of Sunday night's contest. It happened to be his second grand slam of the week. He hit another on Tuesday night in the 9th. Crow-Armstrong is the only I-Cub to have hit more than one grand slam this season. In his big league debut last night, he pinch ran for Mike Tauchman in the 7th. PCA remained in the game to play defense in center field. In his first Major League plate appearance, Crow-Armstrong laid down a sacrifice bunt, so he is still in search of his first hit.

NEW AND OLD FACES: Iowa welcomes two players to their 2023 roster tonight in Nelson Maldonado and Cole Roederer. This year won't be the first in an I-Cubs uniform for Maldonado as he played in 64 games with Iowa in 2022. In those games, Maldonado hit .229 with 15 doubles, five home runs and 34 RBI. He was on Iowa's active roster from April 17 to August 10. The utility man has spent the entirety of 2023 with Double-A Tennessee, slashing .210/.310/.356 with seven homers and 37 RBI. Joining Iowa for the first time in his career today is Roederer. A Chicago second round pick in the 2018 draft, Roederer has also been with Tennessee all of 2023. In 83 games, the outfielder recorded 13 home runs and 49 RBI while batting .245. He's played all three outfield positions while also spending 18 games as a designated hitter. Roederer missed much of the 2021 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery. Keegan Thompson and Jeremiah Estrada also rejoin Iowa's roster tonight. This will be Thompson's third stint with Iowa this year, returning from Chicago tonight. In 16 appearances with Iowa, Thompson is 2-0 with a 9.36 ERA and 35 strikeouts compared to 21 walks. Estrada will be in his fourth stint this year as an I-Cub. He holds a 7.25 with an 0-1 record in 21 appearances. Estrada has struck out 31 hitters while walking 24 this year.

THE FINAL AT PRINCIPAL PARK: Tonight marks the start of Iowa's final home series of the season. In 66 games at Principal Park, the I-Cubs are 36-30 and hold a series record of 6-4-3. There have been plenty of highlights in Des Moines. The I-Cubs kicked the season off with a three-game series sweep against Columbus at home. Iowa won six straight games at Principal Park from April 29 to May 12, their longest home winning streak of the year. They've recorded seven walk-off wins so far this year. Iowa hit back-to-back home runs on June 23 and 24 with Yonathan Perlaza and Jared Young going deep. 397,080 fans have come to watch the I-Cubs at Principal Park this year for an average of 6,016 fans in every game. On June 23, 11,268 fans were in attendance, setting the season high. Iowa will play six more games at Principal Park this week to close out the home season.

AGAINST ST. PAUL: The I-Cubs and Saints enter tonight with the season series tied at nine. Iowa has won three games and lost three games at home while winning six and losing six on the road in St. Paul. The I-Cubs go into this series on a three-game losing streak versus the Saints, the longest of the season. The two teams last faced off from July 4 to July 9. Iowa won the first three games of the series, while the Saints took the last three.

SHORT HOPS: Iowa is 14-10 in series openers this season, they have lost two straight dating back to August 29 against Toledo...The I-Cubs have a losing record of 5-6 on Tuesdays at Principal Park, tonight is their last chance to bring it to .500...Anthony Kay earned his third win of the season for Iowa on Sunday afternoon, he was designated for assignment by the Chicago Cubs Monday night.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 12, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.