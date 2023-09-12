Colás and Navarro Join Knights Tuesday

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) - The Charlotte Knights announced the addition of three players to the team's active roster today.

OF Oscar Colás and RHP Edgar Navarro are both active for tonight's game. The Knights will open a six-game homestand -- the final one of the 2023 season -- tonight against the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers). First pitch tonight is set for 6:35 p.m. from Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte.

Colás was optioned to the Knights from the White Sox yesterday. With the Knights this season, the 24-year-old is hitting .293 (56-for-191) with 35 runs scored, 14 doubles, nine home runs, 29 RBI and two stolen bases in 48 games. With the White Sox this season in 75 games, he compiled a .216 batting average (53-for-245) with 32 runs scored, nine doubles, five home runs, 19 RBI and four stolen bases.

RHP Edgar Navarro was also optioned to the Knights from the White Sox yesterday. In 34 games with the Knights this season, Navarro is 2-2 with three saves and a 4.28 ERA (40.0 IP). With the White Sox this year, Navarro has gone 0-0 with a 7.27 ERA in eight games (8.2 IP).

Catcher Troy Claunch was promoted to the Charlotte Knights from Winston-Salem (High-A) today. Claunch, 25, has appeared in 11 games this season with Winston-Salem, 30 games with Kannapolis (A) and four with the ACL White Sox (Rookie-level). Over his three levels, he combined to hit .184 (26-for-141) with 16 runs scored, five doubles, four home runs and 21 RBI. He was signed by the White Sox as a minor-league free agent last season (July 31, 2022).

