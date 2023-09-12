RailRiders Stop Bisons, 4-1
September 12, 2023 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release
Moosic, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders topped the Buffalo Bisons 4-1 on Tuesday evening. A four-run sixth inning propelled the team to victory.
The Bisons got on the board first with a run in the second inning. The visitors loaded the bases and a force out drove in a run.
A pitcher's duel ensued from there as the RailRiders could only get two hits through five innings. Will Warren kept Buffalo off the board for the rest of his outing.
The RailRiders turned on the offense in the sixth inning. Wilmer Difo singled and Brandon Lockridge was hit by a pitch to reach. Carlos Narvaez recorded an RBI double to tie the game at one apiece. Then Franchy Cordero drew a walk to load the bases. Jamie Westbrook laced a single to right field to bring in the go-ahead run. Jake Lamb batted in two runs of his own with his base hit for a 4-1 advantage.
Warren tossed five and two thirds innings of one run ball. He allowed just four hits and struck out five. Zac Houston (W, 2-1) finished the sixth stranding a runner and had a clean seventh. Michael Gomez (S, 1) sat down the side in order in the ninth inning.
Zach Thompson (L, 6-6) got the start for Buffalo letting up four runs in five innings.
The RailRiders and Bisons continue their series tomorrow with a 6:35 PM first pitch.
