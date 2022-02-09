Oligny Lifts Moose in OT

The Manitoba Moose (25-11-2-1) faced off against the Texas Stars (12-15-5-3) for a Tuesday evening contest at H-E-B Center. The Moose were coming off a 2-1 shootout victory against the Stars on Feb. 6 in Winnipeg.

Texas opened the scoring in the first period. The Stars sent the puck down into the Moose zone with the disc taking a hop in the corner before it was swept in front by Nicholas Camaano. It wound up on the stick of Joel L'Esperance and the forward sent a backhand up and over Mikhail Berdin for a 1-0 Stars lead. The Moose struck back with 25 seconds remaining in the period. Tyler Boland grabbed the puck and swung it out front to the waiting Ty Pelton-Byce. The forward delivered a quick shot from the slot past Matt Jurusik for a 1-1 tie and his first of the season. Berdin ended the frame with five saves through 20 minutes while Jurusik made an additional five of his own.

The second period saw both squads travel in and out of the penalty box as special teams took over the frame. The Moose took advantage and Cole Maier snapped the go-ahead marker on the man advantage. Nicholas Jones made a slick play and found Maier in the slot. The forward spun and snapped a heavy shot past Jurusik for the 2-1 Moose lead. Manitoba fired 13 shots on goal in the middle frame while Texas shot seven of their own. The horn sounded to draw the period to a close with the Moose ahead 2-1.

The Stars tied the game deep in the third with a goal from Curtis McKenzie. The Texas captain caught the Moose on a change and beat Berdin with 0.1 seconds on the clock tie the contest 2-2. For the second time in as many games the Moose made their way into overtime against the Stars. Manitoba took the only shot of the extra frame and it came off the stick of Jimmy Oligny. The Moose defenceman powered his way to the net and lifted the overtime winner past the sprawling Jurusik to send Manitoba away with two points. Berdin finished the contest with 22 saves and the victory while Jurusik ended his night with 24 stops of his own.

Quotable

Moose Defenceman Jimmy Oligny (Click for full interview)

"I think we battled just like we do usually. We had some good kills and that was huge for us. Also we were three at one point on the back end so they guys just kept us in the game. Berdy (Mikhail Berdin) did what he does usually. He was great for us. "

Statbook

Ty Pelton-Byce scored his first goal of the season

Manitoba is a perfect (6-0-0-0) against Texas this season

Tyler Boland recorded his first professional point with an assist

With an assist tonight, Gawanke is now tied for the overall Moose scoring lead with 21 points (5G, 16A)

Nicholas Jones recored two assists in the win

Cole Maier set a new career-high with his ninth goal of the season

Mikey Eyssimont is on a two-game point streak and has (1G, 1A) in that span

What's Next?

The Moose rematch with the Stars on Wednesday, Feb. 9. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT. You can catch the game on CJOB.com/sports, the Manitoba Moose App and AHLTV.

