Postponed Cleveland Game Rescheduled for April 30
February 9, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The American Hockey League on Wednesday announced that the Grand Rapids Griffins away game on Monday, Dec. 27 that was postponed due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Cleveland Monsters has been rescheduled for Saturday, April 30 at 7 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
The Griffins will return to action this Thursday, Feb. 10 when they travel to Wells Fargo Arena to battle the Iowa Wild at 8 p.m. EST.
Single-game tickets are on sale through griffinshockey.com/tickets . Fans can secure their full-season , select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information.
