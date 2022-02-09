Postponed Cleveland Game Rescheduled for April 30

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The American Hockey League on Wednesday announced that the Grand Rapids Griffins away game on Monday, Dec. 27 that was postponed due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Cleveland Monsters has been rescheduled for Saturday, April 30 at 7 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

The Griffins will return to action this Thursday, Feb. 10 when they travel to Wells Fargo Arena to battle the Iowa Wild at 8 p.m. EST.

