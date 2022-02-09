Belleville Sens Score Five to Scare off Phantoms

Belleville Senators centre Rourke Chartier handles the puck vs. the Lehigh Valley Phantoms

BELLEVILLE, ON - Filip Gustavsson made 21 saves to secure a shutout and tie a franchise record with his 36th career win. The Belleville Senators began their three-game road trip of the Keystone State with a 5-0 victory over the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at the PPL Centre on Tuesday night.

After a scoreless first period, Belleville opened the scoring at 8:40 of the second frame, when Zac Leslie put home a rebound. Andrew Agozzino would also tally in the stanza.

The Senators extended their lead at the 3:27 mark of the third period through defenceman Maxence Guenette. Just under two minutes later, Roby Jarventie buried a one-timer from his knees to take a 4-0 lead. Michael Del Zotto capped his three-point performance with a slap shot marker.

Fast Facts

Filip Gustavsson made 21 saves to secure his third career shutout and tie a franchise record with his 36th career win.

Michael Del Zotto has multi-point performances in six of his 13 games with Belleville.

Logan Shaw has five points in his last four appearances.

Egor Sokolov extended his point streak to three games.

Rookies Maxence Guenette and Roby Jarventie each had a goal and an assist tonight.

Andrew Agozzino scored the 11th goal of the season, which ties the team lead.

Sens on Special Teams:

Power Play: 1/4| Penalty Kill: 3/3

Sound Bytes:

Head Coach Troy Mann:

"It was a real solid 60 minutes. I've coached in this building many times and they always make a push early, which they did, but I thought defensively we were really strong and we started to take over the game about 7:00 in. I felt we really had our legs and everybody played well tonight. There were some real good performances overall, but I thought all 18 skaters and Gus were engaged tonight."

"I thought [Gustavsson] was real effective and again made a couple of big saves. When it was 2-0 and we were killing a penalty he made one heck of a save there."

On the Schedule:

The Belleville Senators return to action Friday when they visit the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. You can hear the game on the Senators' Official Broadcast Partner 800 AM CJBQ or see it on AHL TV. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m with David Foot.

