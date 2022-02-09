Griffins to Host First Mental Health Awareness & Sensory Friendly Game

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins will host their first-ever Mental Health Awareness Night and become the first AHL franchise to participate in the Hockey Talks campaign during their Saturday, Feb. 26 game against the Bakersfield Condors presented by Adventure Credit Union. In addition, this game will be sensory friendly, with decreased auditory and visual stimulations in consideration of those with sensory sensitivities.

Join the Griffins for this one-of-a-kind opportunity to show support of positive change around mental health concerns and raise awareness for the mental health community in West Michigan. The Griffins will wear a Hockey Talks sticker on their helmets, similar to those worn by NHL clubs across the continent, and become the first AHL franchise to participate in this much-needed conversation. Griffins fans across the world are asked to take to social media to share personal messages and support to create an open dialogue and awareness about mental health by using the hashtag #HockeyTalks.

Hockey Talks is a program that was inspired by Rick Rypien, a former Vancouver Canucks forward who tragically lost his battle with mental health concerns in 2011. Today, 18 NHL clubs participate, sharing resources and stories and breaking the stigma about mental health concerns.

"Enjoying a hockey game is multigenerational. With an awareness game at this level, we're able to reach a wide-ranging audience with mental health awareness, and using these athletes as the catalyst for conversation is going to be so impactful," said Christy Buck, executive director of the Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan. "For kids to see someone they look up to and adults to see someone they respect talking openly about mental health or wearing a sticker on their helmets without shame, encourages individuals to take action when it comes to mental health and can even prevent suicide."

Click here to purchase tickets for the Feb. 26 contest against Bakersfield. Each ticket purchased using the link above includes: One vinyl "Hockey Talks " sticker; One "be nice " sticker from our friends at Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan ; and a $3 per ticket donation to the Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan to help support its cause of bringing awareness to mental health in West Michigan.

In addition, this game will feature decreased stimulation for those who are sensitive to loud noises and strobing lights. There will also be sensory rooms available away from the action, which includes seating and activities away from the crowd noise. Click here to see all of the sensory friendly amenities available throughout the game.

