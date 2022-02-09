Monsters Pick up Point in 3-2 Overtime Loss to Wolves

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Chicago Wolves 3-2 in overtime on Tuesday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the overtime loss, the Monsters are now 13-19-5-3 and are currently in seventh place in the AHL's North Division standings.

Chicago's David Gust scored a goal at 8:50 of the first period, but Carson Meyer notched a shorthanded tally at 13:00 off feeds from Justin Scott and Dillon Simpson tying the game 1-1 after 20 minutes. The Wolves added a tally from Stefan Noesen at 13:39 of the middle frame sending the Monsters to the final intermission trailing 2-1. Tyler Angle recorded a marker at 5:17 of the third period assisted by Scott forcing overtime, but Chicago's Joey Keane scored the game-winning goal 22 seconds into the extra frame bringing the final score to 3-2.

Cleveland's Jean-Francois Berube made 32 saves in defeat while Chicago's Jack LaFontaine made 16 saves for the victory.

The Monsters hit the road to visit the Utica Comets on Friday, February 11, for an 7:00 p.m. puck drop at the Adirondack Bank Center. Follow the game with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 AM 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 1 0 1 0 - 2

CHI 1 1 0 1 - 3

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 18 0/3 3/3 12 min / 6 inf

CHI 35 0/3 3/3 12 min / 6 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Berube OT 32 3 4-8-4

CHI LaFontaine W 16 2 1-0-2

CHI Lyon - 0 0 12-4-2

Cleveland Record: 13-19-5-3, 7th North Division

Chicago Record: 27-8-4-2, 1st Central Division

