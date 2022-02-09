Kraken Assign Dennis Cholowski to Charlotte

February 9, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release







After claiming him off waivers this afternoon, the Seattle Kraken have assigned Dennis Cholowski to Charlotte.

The 23-year-old blue liner was selected by Seattle in this summer's expansion draft, but was claimed off waivers in October by Washington. He played seven games during his stint with the Capitals, picking up one assist.

Cholowski - who was the 20th overall pick in the 2016 draft - is in his fourth full pro season, having logged 28 points (10g, 18a) in 111 NHL games with Detroit and Washington and 35 points (6g, 29a) in 69 AHL games with Grand Rapids. He has spent time at both levels in each of his pro campaigns, including ranking second among Grand Rapids defensemen in scoring last year with 10 points in 13 games.

Prior to turning pro, Cholowski spent one season at St. Cloud State - recording 12 points (1g, 11a) in 36 games - before logging 66 points (14g, 52a) in 69 games over two WHL seasons with the Prince George Cougars and Portland Winterhawks.

Additionally, Evan Fitzpatrick has been assigned to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits and Antoine Bibeau has been assigned to the Allen Americans.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 9, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.