The Bridgeport Report: Week 17

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Islanders (16-19-4-4) have just 29 games left in their 2021-22 regular season, and they're poised to make a run up the standings with plenty of rejuvenation over the last three weeks.

The well-rested Islanders have played only three games since Jan. 24th, including one contest this past weekend. Bridgeport went stride-for-stride against the Wilkes-Barre/ Scranton Penguins (18-17-2-3) on Friday but suffered a 4-3 loss at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza to open a three-game road trip.

Erik Brown and Collin Adams each had two points for the first time in the AHL, while Cory Schneider (4-9-2) made 36 saves on 40 shots. Brown scored once and added an assist, and Adams collected two helpers. Kyle MacLean and Paul Thompson also found the back of the net.

In addition, Thomas Hickey logged his seventh assist of the season on Thompson's second-period goal and now has points in four straight games (two goals, three assists). It's his longest point streak in the AHL since December of 2010.

The Islanders make their final trip to Charlotte, North Carolina this weekend to face the fifth-place Checkers (22-17-2-0) in a double dose of games on Friday (7 p.m.) and Saturday (6 p.m.). Both games can be heard online via the Bridgeport Islanders Radio Network and seen on AHLTV, beginning with the pre-game show 15 minutes prior to each start time.

The Week Ahead

Friday, Feb. 11 vs. Charlotte Checkers (7 p.m.) - The Islanders and Checkers meet for the sixth time this season, and their third of four games at Bojangles Coliseum. Bridgeport is 2-2-0-1 in the series following a two-game split at Webster Bank Arena on Jan. 8-9. The two clubs also split a two-game set on Dec. 18-19 in Charlotte.

Saturday, Feb. 12 vs. Charlotte Checkers (6 p.m.) - Saturday's rematch begins an hour earlier and features the seventh of eight meetings between the Atlantic Division rivals.

Ice Chips

What Can Brown Do For You: Erik Brown has scored a goal in back-to-back games for the first time in his pro career. The 26-year-old from Keene, Ont. notched his fifth goal of the season on Friday, deflecting Parker Wotherspoon's shot from the blue line directly ahead of goaltender Tommy Nappier. He has five points in his last six games (three goals, two assists) and four of Brown's five goals on the season have come since New Year's Day.

Adams Family: Collin Adams bounced back from a two-game stint in the ECHL with his first multi-point effort in the AHL on Friday, assisting on Bridgeport's first two goals against the Penguins. The New York Islanders' sixth round pick in 2016 (#170) began the season with the Worcester Railers (ECHL) but was recalled for the first time in late November. He collected five points (three goals, two assists) in his first 21 AHL games and all three of Adams' goals with Bridgeport have come on the power play (tied for the team lead).

Appleby Reassigned: The New York Islanders have reassigned goalie Ken Appleby to Bridgeport, where he joins Jakub Skarek and Cory Schneider. Appleby represented Worcester in the 2022 ECHL All-Star Game last month and is 7-9-1 with a 3.00 GAA in 17 ECHL contests this season. In the AHL, Appleby has played well but is still looking for his first win of the season. He's recorded a 2.45 GAA and .924 save percentage in four appearances, making 24 saves in a 3-2 overtime loss at Hershey in his last outing on Jan. 2nd.

Quick Hits: The Islanders have rotated wins and losses through their last 10 games (5-3-1-1)... Bridgeport has scored at least three goals in seven of its last eight games dating back to Jan. 12th... The Islanders did not have a single power-play opportunity for the first time all season on Friday... Jakub Skarek is fourth among all AHL goalies in minutes played (1,500:57), and fifth in saves (707)... Parker Wotherspoon leads all AHL defensemen in penalty minutes (73)... Leading scorer Chris Terry has six points (three goals, three assists) in his last seven games.

Team Leaders

Goals: Chris Terry (13)

Assists: Otto Koivula (21)

Points: Chris Terry (31)

Plus/Minus: Thomas Hickey, Parker Wotherspoon (+11)

Penalty Minutes: Parker Wotherspoon (73)

Shots: Chris Terry (121)

Power-Play Goals: Chris Terry, Collin Adams, Austin Czarnik (3)

Shorthanded Goals: Cole Bardreau (1)

Games Played: Kyle MacLean (43)

Wins: Jakub Skarek (12)

Across the Sound: The New York Islanders (16-17-6) return from their All-Star break tonight, hitting the road for the first time since mid-January. The club opens a four-game trip against the Vancouver Canucks at 10:30 p.m. ET. The Islanders move on to play Edmonton this Friday and Calgary this Saturday, before wrapping up the journey in Buffalo next Tuesday. New York enters the week coming off of a 3-0 shutout loss to the Seattle Kraken last Wednesday. Semyon Varlamov made 28 saves on 30 shots.

