American Hockey League Announces Rescheduled Monsters Home Game

CLEVELAND - The American Hockey League on Wednesday announced a schedule change in response to the postponement of the game originally scheduled for Monday, December 27 in Cleveland between the Cleveland Monsters and Grand Rapids Griffins. In its place, the Monsters will now play the Griffins at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Saturday, April 30, at 7:00 p.m.

All tickets and seating locations that were purchased for the postponed game (December 27) will be automatically transferred to the newly scheduled game on April 30.

Additionally, the Monsters T-Shirt Giveaway courtesy of Medical Mutual to the first 5,000 fans will also transfer the newly scheduled game on April 30. Ticket holders may contact the Monsters Ticket Office at 216-420-0000 for more information or for any questions.

To purchase new or additional tickets to the newly scheduled game visit clevelandmonsters.com. Tickets start at just $10.

