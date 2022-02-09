American Hockey League Announces Rescheduled Monsters Home Game
February 9, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The American Hockey League on Wednesday announced a schedule change in response to the postponement of the game originally scheduled for Monday, December 27 in Cleveland between the Cleveland Monsters and Grand Rapids Griffins. In its place, the Monsters will now play the Griffins at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Saturday, April 30, at 7:00 p.m.
All tickets and seating locations that were purchased for the postponed game (December 27) will be automatically transferred to the newly scheduled game on April 30.
Additionally, the Monsters T-Shirt Giveaway courtesy of Medical Mutual to the first 5,000 fans will also transfer the newly scheduled game on April 30. Ticket holders may contact the Monsters Ticket Office at 216-420-0000 for more information or for any questions.
To purchase new or additional tickets to the newly scheduled game visit clevelandmonsters.com. Tickets start at just $10.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 9, 2022
- American Hockey League Announces Rescheduled Monsters Home Game - Cleveland Monsters
- Postponed Cleveland Game Rescheduled for April 30 - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Kraken Assign Dennis Cholowski to Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Sikura Recalled by Colorado Avalanche - Colorado Eagles
- Barracuda Announce Venue Change to April 15th Game - San Jose Barracuda
- Griffins to Host First Mental Health Awareness & Sensory Friendly Game - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Minnesota Wild Reassigns Forward Mitchell Chaffee and Defenseman Kevin Czuczman to Iowa - Iowa Wild
- T-Birds Announce Partnership with Springfield Rifles - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Game Preview: February 9 at Rochester - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- The Bridgeport Report: Week 17 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Game #38: Tucson at Abbotsford - Tucson Roadrunners
- Belleville Sens Score Five to Scare off Phantoms - Belleville Senators
- Oligny Lifts Moose in OT - Manitoba Moose
- Last Second Goal Gets Texas a Point in Overtime Loss - Texas Stars
- Phantoms Fall in Homestand Opener - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Monsters Pick up Point in 3-2 Overtime Loss to Wolves - Cleveland Monsters
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cleveland Monsters Stories
- American Hockey League Announces Rescheduled Monsters Home Game
- Monsters Pick up Point in 3-2 Overtime Loss to Wolves
- Monsters Recall Forward Zach Jordan from ECHL's Kalamazoo Wings, Assign Defenseman Olivier LeBlanc to Kalamazoo
- Blue Jackets Recall Forward Trey Fix-Wolansky from Monsters
- Monsters Announce Two Roster Moves