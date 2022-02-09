Minnesota Wild Reassigns Forward Mitchell Chaffee and Defenseman Kevin Czuczman to Iowa
February 9, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has reassigned forward Mitchell Chaffee and defenseman Kevin Czuczman (CHUHRCH-man) to the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL).
Chaffee, 24 (1/26/98), has recorded 13 points (8-5=13) including three power-play goals (PPG) and a plus-6 rating in 18 games with Iowa this season. He ranks T-2nd on the team in plus/minus rating and fifth in goals. The 6-foot-1, 201-pound winger collected 17 points (2-15=17), a plus-9 rating and 16 penalty minutes (PIM) in 28 games as a rookie last season with Iowa. He wears No. 21 with Iowa.
Czuczman, 31 (1/9/91), owns four assists and 11 PIM in 25 games with Iowa this season. The 6-foot-3, 195-pound native of London, Ontario, spent a majority of the 2020-21 season with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL) and recorded four assists and 45 shots on goal in 28 games. He wears No. 7 with Iowa.
Minnesota plays the Carolina Hurricanes at home on Feb. 12 at 7 p.m. CT. Iowa takes on the Grand Rapids Griffins at Wells Fargo Arena on Feb. 10 at 7 p.m. CT.
Iowa Wild hockey is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center. The 2022-23 season marks the 10th anniversary of Iowa Wild hockey.
