Barracuda Announce Venue Change to April 15th Game
February 9, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release
San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda) announced the following venue change to its game on April 15 versus the Abbotsford Canucks.
April 15 - Sharks Ice
The Barracuda are back on the ice this Friday, Feb. 11 at San Diego and return to the SAP Center on Feb. 16 to take on the Gulls. For tickets, go to SJBarracuda.com/tickets
Join the Battery:
Follow Frenzy to the 4,200-seat, two-story spectator arena which will serve as the new home for the San Jose Barracuda! The state-of-the-art facility will include 12 suites, eight loge boxes, one theatre suite, a 46-person party deck, three bar locations (with one at ice level), seven food concession stations, and two team merchandise stores. Join "The Battery" to become an exclusive member at the new facility!
A battery is a group or school of Barracuda. They ambush their predators and rely on their stealth and speed to capture their prey. As a member of the Battery, you are part of an exclusive group, and a key cog to the team's home-ice advantage. Beyond just access to all home games, you'll get food, beverage, ticket, and merchandise discounts, along with access to exclusive events with the players and at the facility.
Interested in more information, email sales@sjbarracuda.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 9, 2022
- Sikura Recalled by Colorado Avalanche - Colorado Eagles
- Barracuda Announce Venue Change to April 15th Game - San Jose Barracuda
- Griffins to Host First Mental Health Awareness & Sensory Friendly Game - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Minnesota Wild Reassigns Forward Mitchell Chaffee and Defenseman Kevin Czuczman to Iowa - Iowa Wild
- T-Birds Announce Partnership with Springfield Rifles - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Game Preview: February 9 at Rochester - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- The Bridgeport Report: Week 17 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Game #38: Tucson at Abbotsford - Tucson Roadrunners
- Belleville Sens Score Five to Scare off Phantoms - Belleville Senators
- Oligny Lifts Moose in OT - Manitoba Moose
- Last Second Goal Gets Texas a Point in Overtime Loss - Texas Stars
- Phantoms Fall in Homestand Opener - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Monsters Pick up Point in 3-2 Overtime Loss to Wolves - Cleveland Monsters
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.