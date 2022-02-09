Barracuda Announce Venue Change to April 15th Game

San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda) announced the following venue change to its game on April 15 versus the Abbotsford Canucks.

April 15 - Sharks Ice

The Barracuda are back on the ice this Friday, Feb. 11 at San Diego and return to the SAP Center on Feb. 16 to take on the Gulls. For tickets, go to SJBarracuda.com/tickets

