Blue Jackets Recall Forward Carson Meyer from Monsters
February 9, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Wednesday that the Blue Jackets recalled forward Carson Meyer from the Monsters. In 33 appearances for Cleveland this season, Meyer posted 9-3-12 with 41 penalty minutes and a -3 rating.
A 5'11", 181 lb. right-shooting native of Powell, OH, Meyer, 24, was originally selected by Columbus in the sixth round (179th overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft and signed a one-year, entry-level contract with the Blue Jackets on April 17, 2021. In 59 career AHL appearances for the Monsters spanning parts of two seasons from 2020-22, Meyer supplied 18-14-32 with 54 penalty minutes and a -5 rating.
Prior to his professional career, Meyer tallied 42-47-89 with 114 penalty minutes and a -12 rating in 137 career NCAA appearances spanning four seasons with Miami University (2016-18) and the Ohio State University (2018-20), helping the Buckeyes claim the 2018-19 Big Ten Regular Season Championship. In 58 career USHL appearances spanning parts of two seasons with the Tri-City Storm from 2014-16, Meyer contributed 32-20-52 with 47 penalty minutes and a +9 rating and helped the Storm claim the 2016 Clark Cup as USHL Playoff Champions.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 9, 2022
- Blue Cross Arena Lifts All Mask, Vaccination Mandates Effective Thursday, February 10 - Rochester Americans
- Blue Jackets Recall Forward Carson Meyer from Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Hartford Wolf Pack and State of Connecticut Well Represented on the Ice at 2022 Winter Olympics - Hartford Wolf Pack
- American Hockey League Announces Rescheduled Monsters Home Game - Cleveland Monsters
- Postponed Cleveland Game Rescheduled for April 30 - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Kraken Assign Dennis Cholowski to Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Sikura Recalled by Colorado Avalanche - Colorado Eagles
- Barracuda Announce Venue Change to April 15th Game - San Jose Barracuda
- Griffins to Host First Mental Health Awareness & Sensory Friendly Game - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Minnesota Wild Reassigns Forward Mitchell Chaffee and Defenseman Kevin Czuczman to Iowa - Iowa Wild
- T-Birds Announce Partnership with Springfield Rifles - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Game Preview: February 9 at Rochester - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- The Bridgeport Report: Week 17 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Game #38: Tucson at Abbotsford - Tucson Roadrunners
- Belleville Sens Score Five to Scare off Phantoms - Belleville Senators
- Oligny Lifts Moose in OT - Manitoba Moose
- Last Second Goal Gets Texas a Point in Overtime Loss - Texas Stars
- Phantoms Fall in Homestand Opener - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Monsters Pick up Point in 3-2 Overtime Loss to Wolves - Cleveland Monsters
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cleveland Monsters Stories
- Blue Jackets Recall Forward Carson Meyer from Monsters
- American Hockey League Announces Rescheduled Monsters Home Game
- Monsters Pick up Point in 3-2 Overtime Loss to Wolves
- Monsters Recall Forward Zach Jordan from ECHL's Kalamazoo Wings, Assign Defenseman Olivier LeBlanc to Kalamazoo
- Blue Jackets Recall Forward Trey Fix-Wolansky from Monsters