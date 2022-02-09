Blue Cross Arena Lifts All Mask, Vaccination Mandates Effective Thursday, February 10
February 9, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release
(Rochester, NY) - In accordance with New York State, the City of Rochester and Monroe County, the Blue Cross Arena at the Rochester War Memorial is rescinding all mask and vaccination requirements for entry into all events, concerts and live sporting events, including home games for the Rochester Americans and Knighthawks.
The new policy will go into effect beginning Thursday, Feb. 10.
"After several extensive discussions and consultation with the proper authorities at both the local and state level, we're pleased to announce that, effective Thursday, Feb. 10, all restrictions that were previously in place for admission into Blue Cross Arena will be lifted," said Rob Minter, vice president of business operations for Blue Cross Arena as well as the Amerks and Knighthawks. "We understand how difficult and challenging these last few months have been and we're extremely grateful for the overwhelming support we have received from the community. As we move forward following today's announcement, we're thrilled for the opportunity to welcome back all guests as early as this Saturday's Knighthawks game."
