Last Second Goal Gets Texas a Point in Overtime Loss

Texas Stars right wing Jeremy Gregoire (right) vs. the Manitoba Moose

(Texas Stars, Credit: Andy Nietupski) Texas Stars right wing Jeremy Gregoire (right) vs. the Manitoba Moose(Texas Stars, Credit: Andy Nietupski)

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, beat the buzzer when Curtis McKenzie scored with 0.1 seconds left to earn a point in the standings, but the Manitoba Moose prevailed 2-1 in overtime Tuesday at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

Texas jumped in front less than four minutes into the game when Nick Caamano found Joel L'Esperance in front of the net. L'Esperance spun and buried a backhander over the blocker of Mikhail Berdin to extend his goal streak to three games and his point streak to nine.

The Moose answered in the final minute of the frame when a centering pass from behind the Texas net found Ty Pelton-Byce alone in front. Pelton-Byce snapped a shot past Matt Jurusik to even the score before the first break.

Manitoba took their first lead in the second period when Cole Maier scored early in a power play opportunity with just over eight minutes left in the frame. The Moose outshot the Stars 13-7 in the period and led 2-1 after 40 minutes.

The Stars threw 11 shots on Berdin's net in the third period to try to tie the game, eventually leading to McKenzie's buzzer-beater that forced overtime. It was the second time this season that these teams have played a game in Cedar Park featuring a goal in the final second of regulation, after Harolds Egle scored for the Moose in the final second back on Jan. 8.

Just 1:08 into overtime, Moose captain Jimmy Oligny skated in around a Stars defender and lifted a shot past Jurusik for the game-winner.

The Stars and Moose face-off again Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Texas then hosts the Milwaukee Admirals Friday and Saturday at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are available at www.texasstars.com/tickets.

