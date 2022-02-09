Toropchenko's Tally Gets T-Birds a Split with Utica

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (23-14-5-1) successfully salvaged a two-game split with the Utica Comets (27-7-5-0) on Wednesday night at the MassMutual Center, prevailing by a final score of 3-2.

Utica got off to the fast start on their home ice four nights prior, and the Thunderbirds got off on a similarly right foot on Wednesday night. Just 2:16 into the festivities, the puck came back toward Griffin Luce at the left point. With pressure approaching, Luce stepped up to throw a punch shot at the goalmouth. Will Bitten parked himself in the area of Akira Schmid and redirected the shot through the Utica goalie to make it a 1-0 game. It was Bitten's fifth goal and 12th point in just 13 games since being acquired from the Wild.

Just over a minute later, Utica rookie Alex Holtz got dinged for a delay-of-game minor, and the Springfield power play immediately made the youngster pay the price as Matthew Peca spotted Hugh McGing on the left-wing side. With Schmid out to challenge, McGing patiently outwaited the goalie and deked to the backhand to get it home for his 10th of the season at 3:57 to make it a 2-0 game. With the secondary assist on the goal, Sam Anas improved to six consecutive games with a helper.

The Comets would not go quietly in the first, however, and Fabian Zetterlund got the Springfield lead trimmed to 2-1 under bizarre circumstances at the 6:30 mark. On Utica's first power play of the game, Zetterlund pulled the trigger on a one-timer from the left circle that hit a body in front of Springfield starting goalie Charlie Lindgren before careening off the end glass. Before he could spot the puck, Lindgren had the unlucky fortune of having it come screaming off the glass, off his back, and into the goal. The fluky finish got Utica on the board, and it would be one of just three shots generated by the visitors in the first period.

The goaltenders rebounded to the tune of 23 saves on 24 combined shots between the clubs in the second. Utica would get the game tied at the 15:47 mark when Holtz moved down the left wing side and slipped a wrister under Lindgren's armpit on the blocker side to tie the game, 2-2, heading into the final period.

Just 59 seconds into the third, Alexei Toropchenko gutted out the end of a shift in his own zone before dashing through neutral ice with the puck. He carried his momentum into the offensive zone, cutting into the slot on the left side and beating Schmid with a wrist shot under the Utica goalie's glove, giving Springfield the lead for good, 3-2.

From there, Lindgren was a rock in the Springfield goal crease, denying 12 more Comets attempts in the final period, including a point-blank chance by Holtz with less than five minutes to play. Lindgren finished his night with 25 saves on 27 shots for his third consecutive win, improving his personal mark to 12-2-1 on the season.

