Hartford Wolf Pack and State of Connecticut Well Represented on the Ice at 2022 Winter Olympics

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack and the State of Connecticut are well represented on the ice in Beijing at the 2022 Winter Olympics. 12 former Wolf Pack players are set to compete in the men's ice hockey tournament, while one additional player has been selected to a taxi squad. In addition, numerous players with strong Connecticut ties are partaking in both the men's and women's tournaments.

Wolf Pack alumni dot the rosters of the United States, Canada, China, Denmark, Switzerland, Russian Olympic Committee, Slovakia, Sweden, and Czechia.

Representing the United States is former Wolf Pack defenseman Steven Kampfer. Kampfer played in Hartford during the 2016-17 season, scoring 19 points (4 g, 15 a) in 43 games. He is currently rostered with Ak Bars Kazan of the KHL. The United States also features goaltender Strauss Mann, who is a native of Greenwich, Connecticut. Mann played his U18 hockey for the Connecticut Junior Rangers and suited up at the Brunswick School in Greenwich.

Two former Wolf Pack forwards will suit up for Team Canada. Forward Adam Tambellini played three seasons in Hartford (2015-16 - 2017-18), suiting up in 211 games with the club. Forward Adam Cracknell, who played for the Wolf Pack during the 2017-18 season, is also part of the Canadian team.

Defenseman John Gilmour, who played three seasons in Hartford and scored a career-high 54 points (20 g, 34 a) in 2018-19, is currently on the Canadian taxi squad at the Olympic Games.

Defenseman Ryan Sproul, who scored 25 points (10 g, 15 a) in 44 games with the Wolf Pack during the 2017-18 season is the lone Wolf Pack alumni on Team China. He is in his third season as a member of the KHL's Kunlun Red Star.

Tomáš Kundrátek will represent Czechia in the 2022 Winter Olympic Games. The defenseman played parts of three seasons with the Wolf Pack (2008-09) and Connecticut Whale (2010-11, 2011-12). He skated in 84 regular season and playoff contests with the organization.

Forward Nicklas Jensen, who played the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons in Hartford, will skate for Team Denmark. Acquired during the 2015-16 season in a trade with the Vancouver Canucks, Jensen appeared in 111 games with the Wolf Pack, sniping home 47 goals during that span. His 32 goals during the 2016-17 season led the club. He also represented the Wolf Pack at the AHL All-Star Game that year.

Artem Anisimov will represent Wolf Pack alumni with the Russian Olympic Committee. Anisimov played in Hartford during the 2007-08 and 2008-09 seasons. He scored a career-high 37 goals in 2008-09 and led the club with 81 points (37 g, 44 a). He was selected to the AHL All-Star Game during the 2008-09 season.

Forward Andres Ambühl and defenseman Raphael Díaz will suit up for Team Switzerland. Ambühl appeared in 64 games during his lone season in North America with the Wolf Pack during the 2009-10 campaign. He scored 14 points (8 g, 6 a). Díaz, meanwhile, played 37 games for the Pack during the 2015-16 season, scoring 21 points (6 g, 15 a).

Marek Hrivík spent six seasons in Hartford playing for the Wolf Pack/Whale. He'll skate for Team Slovakia in Beijing. Hrivík appeared in 318 regular season games during his time in Hartford and wore an "A" for the Wolf Pack during the 2016-17 season. He also scored 61 goals during his stint with the organization.

Lastly, Team Sweden has two Wolf Pack alumni on the roster. Goaltender Magnus Hellberg tended the twine with the Pack during the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons. He went 42-35-10 during that span. Forward Carl Klingberg, meanwhile, skated in 13 games with the Pack during the 2014-15 season, scoring eleven points (2 g, 9 a). He also scored seven points (4 g, 3 a) in 13 playoff games that spring.

On the Connecticut front, five collegiate players are representing their countries in Beijing. Former Yale forwards Brian O'Neill and Kenny Agostino are on Team USA's roster, while current UConn women's goaltender Tia Chan and defender Camryn Wong are on Team China. UConn alum Leah Lum (Forward) is also on Team China.

The Wolf Pack will celebrate 'Olympics Night' this Saturday at the XL Center when the Rochester Americans come to town. The Pack will be wearing specialty jerseys to mark the occasion, which will be auctioned off online starting Saturday night. In addition, the first 1,500 fans will receive a T-shirt courtesy of CTDOT. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. and tickets are still available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

