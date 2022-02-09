Game Preview: February 9 at Rochester

February 9, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins hit the road to face the Rochester Americans tonight at 7:00pm. This is the second and final meeting between the clubs this season.

The Penguins have posted a 9-2-1-0 record in their past 13 games dating back to January 15.

The Amerks have dropped two in a row and are 3-4-2-1 in the team's past 10 games.

Wilkes Barre Scranton Penguins (18-17-2-3, 41 pts, .513%, 6th in Atlantic Division) at Cleveland Monsters (22-15-2-1, 47 pts, .588%, 3rd in North Division)

Feb. 9, 2022 | 7:00 PM ET | Blue Cross Arena

WATCH: AHLTV

LISTEN: WILK News Radio

SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

WBS PENS APP: iPhone | Android

SEASON SERIES

DATE TIME VISITING TEAM SCORE HOME TEAM SCORE RESULT

Wed., Nov. 10 - ROC 5 WBS 1 Loss

Wed., Feb. 9 7:00pm WBS - CLE - -

TEAM LEADERS

CATEGORY | PENGUINS | AMERKS

GOALS | Valtteri Puustien - 13 | Michael Mersch - 19

ASSISTS | PO Joseph - 15 | JJ Peterka - 24

POINTS | Valtteri Puustinen - 27 | Michael Mersch - 39

PIM | Jordy Bellerive - 54 | Matej Pekar - 40

WINS | Alex D'Orio - 6 | Aaron Dell & Ukko-Pekka Luukkonnen - 6

NEWS AND NOTES

Wilkes Barre Scranton Penguins

Alex D'Orio has started nine of the team's past 10 games, posting a 6-2-0-1 mark and allowing 18 goals in that time.

Alex Nylander has recorded 13 points (7+6) in 16 games since joining the Penguins.

PO Joseph has points in his past four games (3+2=5)

Sam Poulin has eight points (1+7) in his past nine games.

Rochester Americans

Michael Mersch ranks eight in the AHL with 39 points. His 19 goals are fourth overall.

Jack Quinn, currently on recall by the Buffalo Sabres, ranks tied for 13th overall and third among AHL rookies with 35 points.

Quinn's 18 goals are tied for fifth in the league, and are tops among first year players.

JJ Peterka is tied for 10th overall and is second among rookies with 24 assists.

Rochester's 26.1% power play rate (36 for 138) is second in the AHL

Individual game tickets and partial ticket packages for the 2021-22 season, including 22- game, 12-game, Flexbook andPremium Seating plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.

Packages for the 2022-23 season are also available now, and everyone who signs up for next season before February 4 will have a chance to Shoot For Your Seat at an upcoming game. Make your shot and receive your season ticket package for FREE during the 2022-2023 season!

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 9, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.