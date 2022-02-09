Comets Drop Contest to Thunderbirds, Lose 3-2

February 9, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release







Utica, NY - The Comets stepped onto the ice in Springfield against the Thunderbirds, the same team they defeated last Saturday night at home, and the result was not what the Comets wanted, losing to the Atlantic Division Thunderbirds by a score of 3-2.

In the opening period, the Comets allowed the first two goals of the contest after Springfield forward Will Bitten deflected a point shot through Utica netminder Akira Schmid at 2:16. The Thunderbirds followed up with a power-play goal when Hugh McGing took the cross-ice pass and lifted a backhander over the catching glove of Schmid at 3:57. This gave Springfield a 2-0 lead. The Comets, undeterred, scored a power-play goal to slice the deficit in half when a one-timer by Fabian Zetterlund sailed over the net, hit the glass behind the Springfield goalie Charlie Lindgren and bounced into the cage. The strange bounce at 6:30, assisted by Robbie Russo was Zeterlund's 17th goal of the season which leads the team.

During the middle frame, the only goal was struck by rookie sensation, Alexander Holtz when he fired a puck down the left-wing side and sent the puck off the far post and in behind Lindgren at 15:47. Holtz scored his 14th goal of the season and it was assisted by Nate Schnarr. The game was 2-2 after forty minutes of play.

In the final period of regulation, the Thunderbirds forward Alexey Toropchenko's wrister beat Schmid low on the glove side just 59 seconds into the third period. In the final minute to play of regulation, with the netminder Schmid pulled, the Comets tried but couldn't find the back of the net to tie the contest and Springfield skates away with the victory.

The Comets return to action at home on Friday and Saturday to battle the Cleveland Monsters. Tickets are still available. For ticket information, please visit Uticacomets.com/tickets.

