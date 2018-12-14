Newbury Notches Two in Win

Twice these teams have met, twice they've gone to overtime, twice the Icemen won in the extra frame, and twice Kris Newbury had a point in the game-winner. Newbury got the Icemen on the board first with a power play goal and notched the overtime goal in the win. Jacksonville gets back in the W column ahead of another South Division contest tomorrow night.

FINAL: Jacksonville 2 - Atlanta 1

SCORING 1 2 3 OT TOTAL

Atlanta 0 1 0 0 1

Jacksonville 1 0 0 1 2

SHOTS 1 2 3 OT TOTAL

Atlanta 3 10 8 0 21

Jacksonville 8 7 7 2 24

PP PIMS

Atlanta 0 / 3 2 min / 1 inf

Jacksonville 1 / 2 6 min / 3 inf

Pd Team Time Goal, Assist

1 JAX 10:32 Newbury (Rabbit, Fowlie) PP

2 ATL 1:50 Mazurek

OT JAX 2:38 Newbury

Three Stars

1. JAX - Newbury

2. JAX - Jaillet

3. JAX - Rabbit

Ice Cubes

--Newbury's power play goal was the first in five games for the Icemen. Newbury has had a point in nearly half of the Icemen's PP goals this season.

--The Icemen have won 4 of 5 in overtime.

--The Icemen snap a five-game losing streak in the win.

Next Game(s)

Saturday, December 15 vs. Florida

