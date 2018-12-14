Newbury Notches Two in Win
December 14, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville IceMen News Release
Twice these teams have met, twice they've gone to overtime, twice the Icemen won in the extra frame, and twice Kris Newbury had a point in the game-winner. Newbury got the Icemen on the board first with a power play goal and notched the overtime goal in the win. Jacksonville gets back in the W column ahead of another South Division contest tomorrow night.
FINAL: Jacksonville 2 - Atlanta 1
SCORING 1 2 3 OT TOTAL
Atlanta 0 1 0 0 1
Jacksonville 1 0 0 1 2
SHOTS 1 2 3 OT TOTAL
Atlanta 3 10 8 0 21
Jacksonville 8 7 7 2 24
PP PIMS
Atlanta 0 / 3 2 min / 1 inf
Jacksonville 1 / 2 6 min / 3 inf
Pd Team Time Goal, Assist
1 JAX 10:32 Newbury (Rabbit, Fowlie) PP
2 ATL 1:50 Mazurek
OT JAX 2:38 Newbury
Three Stars
1. JAX - Newbury
2. JAX - Jaillet
3. JAX - Rabbit
Ice Cubes
--Newbury's power play goal was the first in five games for the Icemen. Newbury has had a point in nearly half of the Icemen's PP goals this season.
--The Icemen have won 4 of 5 in overtime.
--The Icemen snap a five-game losing streak in the win.
Next Game(s)
Saturday, December 15 vs. Florida
