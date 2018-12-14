Grizzlies Add Forward Michael Economos to Roster

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have added forward Mike Economos to the active roster, coming over from the SPHL's Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs.

Economos has played in 76 SPHL games for 3 teams over the past 3 seasons. During his time in the SPHL, Economos has 14 goals and 14 assists. Mike is 6 ft 1 inches tall and 200 pounds. He was born on May 14, 1992.

The Grizzlies are home for games December 14th and 15th against the Rapid City Rush. Friday the 14th is the annual Teddy Bear Toss presented by Ford. Saturday the 15th is Star Wars Night with specialty jerseys from Make A Wish Utah. Get your tickets now at utahgrizzlies.com, calling the Grizzlies at (801) 988-8000 or going to any Smith's Tix locations.

