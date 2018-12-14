Labelle's OT Winner Lifts Fuel over Oilers

December 14, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release





INDIANAPOLIS - Olivier Labelle scored in the final minute of overtime to spark the Indy Fuel (12-12-0-0) to a 2-1 victory over the Tulsa Oilers (13-7-4-2) Friday night at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. In claiming the first of a two-game weekend set with the Oilers, the Fuel improved their record to 9-3 on home ice to start the 2018-19 campaign.

After the two teams skated at a 1-1 tie for the majority of regulation time, Labelle provided the game-winner with just 20.2 seconds remaining in the 3-on-3 overtime period. Kevin Dufour intercepted a pass in the defensive end and sprinted down the ice 2-on-1 with Labelle, sliding a cross-ice feed which the veteran snapped home for his ninth goal of the season.

Indy's second straight home win coming in either overtime or a shootout capped another strong performance from goaltender Matt Tomkins (26 saves). The second-year netminder outduelled Tulsa's Devin Williams (22 saves) to improve to 3-0 in his last three starts. Tomkins was at his best in the third period, turning aside 11 shots in the final frame to ward off a late push from the Oilers.

Tulsa opened the scoring halfway through the first period, when Scott Henegar capped off an impressive rush from linemate Ian McNulty. Picking up the puck in his own end, McNulty skated the length of the ice, deked around a Fuel defender and found Henegar for a tap-in off of the left post.

The Fuel tied the game at 17:07 of the opening frame, thanks to a stellar individual effort from Quentin Shore. Making his return to the Indy lineup after missing the last 15 games to an upper body injury, Shore stripped the puck from an Oilers defenseman in the Fuel zone, breaking in all alone from his defensive blue line. The forward beat Williams with a wrist shot inside the right post, picking up his fourth goal of the season.

Neither team could find the net through the second or third period, as Tomkins and Williams combined for 35 saves through the final 40 minutes of regulation time.

Both Indy and Tulsa finished the evening 0-for-4 on the power play.

The two clubs finish their weekend doubleheader Saturday during Teddy Bear Toss night at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Fans are invited to bring a new stuffed animal to throw on the ice after the Fuel score their first goal of the night.

The two clubs finish their weekend doubleheader Saturday during Teddy Bear Toss night at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Fans are invited to bring a new stuffed animal to throw on the ice after the Fuel score their first goal of the night.

