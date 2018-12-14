ECHL Transactions - December 14

Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, December 14, 2018:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Indy:

Chase Nieuwendyk, F

Kalamazoo:

Guillaume Naud, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Add Josh Thrower, D activated from reserve

Add Alex Ranger, F activated from reserve

Delete Greg Chase, F traded to Maine

Atlanta:

Add Tanner Froese, F signed contract, added to active roster

Fort Wayne:

Add Chris Rygus, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Justin Hodgman, F activated from reserve

Add Justin Kea, F activated from reserve

Delete Aidan Muir, F placed on reserve

Delete Chris Rygus, D traded to Jacksonville

Delete Garrett Ladd, F traded to Jacksonville

Greenville:

Add Travis Howe, F returned from loan to Tucson

Delete Kevin Miller, F placed on reserve

Idaho:

Add Geoff Crisfield, D activated from reserve

Delete Charlie Dodero, D placed on reserve

Indy:

Add Quentin Shore, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Matt Tomkins, G activated from reserve

Add Josh Shalla, F activated from reserve

Delete Anthony Collins, F placed on reserve

Delete Jason Pawloski, G placed on reserve

Delete Brett Welychka, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/8)

Jacksonville:

Add Dylan Walchuk, F activated from reserve

Delete Trey Phillips, D traded to Fort Wayne

Kalamazoo:

Add Eric Kattelus, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Wade Murphy, F activated from reserve

Delete Luke Sandler, F placed on reserve

Kansas City:

Add Mason McDonald, G activated from reserve

Add Mark Cooper, F activated from reserve

Delete Brett Beauvais, D placed on reserve

Delete Zach Fischer, F placed on reserve

Maine:

Delete Riley Bourbonnais, F traded to Allen

Manchester:

Add Justin Agosta, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Daniil Miromanov, D/F signed contract, added to active roster

Newfoundland:

Add A.J. Whiffen, G added as EBUG (a.m.)

Delete A.J. Whiffen, G released as EBUG (p.m.)

Delete Michael Garteig, G recalled by Toronto (AHL)

Norfolk:

Add Shayne Morrissey, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete John Gustafsson, F placed on reserve

Reading:

Add Charlie Millen, G signed contract, added to active roster

Add Andrew D'Agostini, G signed contract, added to active roster

Add Joel Eisenhower, G added as EBUG (a.m.)

Add Alex Roos, F activated from reserve

Delete Travis Armstrong, D placed on reserve

Delete Adam Marsh, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/1)

Delete Joel Eisenhower, G released as EBUG (p.m.)

South Carolina:

Add John MacLeod, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Bo Brauer, F placed on reserve

Toledo:

Add A.J. Jenks, F activated from reserve

Delete Dylan Sadowy, F recalled to Grand Rapids by Detroit

Tulsa:

Add Chris Lamb, G added as EBUG

Delete Scott Moldenhauer, D recalled by San Diego

Utah:

Add Michael Economos, F signed contract, added to active roster

