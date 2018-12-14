ECHL Transactions - December 14
December 14, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, December 14, 2018:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Indy:
Chase Nieuwendyk, F
Kalamazoo:
Guillaume Naud, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Add Josh Thrower, D activated from reserve
Add Alex Ranger, F activated from reserve
Delete Greg Chase, F traded to Maine
Atlanta:
Add Tanner Froese, F signed contract, added to active roster
Fort Wayne:
Add Chris Rygus, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Justin Hodgman, F activated from reserve
Add Justin Kea, F activated from reserve
Delete Aidan Muir, F placed on reserve
Delete Chris Rygus, D traded to Jacksonville
Delete Garrett Ladd, F traded to Jacksonville
Greenville:
Add Travis Howe, F returned from loan to Tucson
Delete Kevin Miller, F placed on reserve
Idaho:
Add Geoff Crisfield, D activated from reserve
Delete Charlie Dodero, D placed on reserve
Indy:
Add Quentin Shore, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Matt Tomkins, G activated from reserve
Add Josh Shalla, F activated from reserve
Delete Anthony Collins, F placed on reserve
Delete Jason Pawloski, G placed on reserve
Delete Brett Welychka, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/8)
Jacksonville:
Add Dylan Walchuk, F activated from reserve
Delete Trey Phillips, D traded to Fort Wayne
Kalamazoo:
Add Eric Kattelus, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Wade Murphy, F activated from reserve
Delete Luke Sandler, F placed on reserve
Kansas City:
Add Mason McDonald, G activated from reserve
Add Mark Cooper, F activated from reserve
Delete Brett Beauvais, D placed on reserve
Delete Zach Fischer, F placed on reserve
Maine:
Delete Riley Bourbonnais, F traded to Allen
Manchester:
Add Justin Agosta, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Daniil Miromanov, D/F signed contract, added to active roster
Newfoundland:
Add A.J. Whiffen, G added as EBUG (a.m.)
Delete A.J. Whiffen, G released as EBUG (p.m.)
Delete Michael Garteig, G recalled by Toronto (AHL)
Norfolk:
Add Shayne Morrissey, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete John Gustafsson, F placed on reserve
Reading:
Add Charlie Millen, G signed contract, added to active roster
Add Andrew D'Agostini, G signed contract, added to active roster
Add Joel Eisenhower, G added as EBUG (a.m.)
Add Alex Roos, F activated from reserve
Delete Travis Armstrong, D placed on reserve
Delete Adam Marsh, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/1)
Delete Joel Eisenhower, G released as EBUG (p.m.)
South Carolina:
Add John MacLeod, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Bo Brauer, F placed on reserve
Toledo:
Add A.J. Jenks, F activated from reserve
Delete Dylan Sadowy, F recalled to Grand Rapids by Detroit
Tulsa:
Add Chris Lamb, G added as EBUG
Delete Scott Moldenhauer, D recalled by San Diego
Utah:
Add Michael Economos, F signed contract, added to active roster
