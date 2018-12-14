Americans Make a Trade with Maine, Face Reading Tonight

December 14, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release





Reading, PA - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, made a trade today with the Maine Mariners sending forward Greg Chase to Maine for forward Riley Bourbonnais.

Riley Bourbonnais is a 5'11'' and 195-pound forward from Rochester, New York. In 14 games with Maine this season, he had four goals and four assists. Last season with Wheeling he 23 goals and 42 points in 67 games. The U.S. born forward played his college hockey at RPI.

"We were looking for a top-six forward that can score and kill penalties," said Americans Head Coach Steve Martinson. "Riley has that reputation, and his college coach at RPI said he will give us just that."

The Americans open a three-game series in Reading tonight against the Royals. Allen is 0-3 so far on their six-game road trip. The Royals are 2-6-2-1 on home-ice this season, compared Allen's 4-11-0-2 away record.

"We need to put a string of wins together," said Americans forward Zach Pochiro, who leads the team in goals this season with 11. "I know this is a pretty important series to the guys in our room, so I would expect us to come out pretty fired up."

This will be the first-ever meeting against the other team owned by Jack Gulati (Reading). This will also be the first road meeting this season against a team from the Eastern Conference. Puck drop tonight is at 6:05 pm CST. Watch the game live on ECHL TV or listen for FREE on Mixlr.com.

The Americans return home to Allen Event Center on Wednesday, December 19th against Cincinnati. Tickets are on sale NOW at Allen Event Center Box Office or Call 972-912-1000.

Americans Next Home Game

Wednesday, December 19th vs Cincinnati

Venue: Allen Event Center 7:05 pm

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 14, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.