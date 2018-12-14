IceMen Get Forward and Defenseman in Trade with Komets

December 14, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville IceMen News Release





Jacksonville, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud affiliate of the NHL Winnipeg Jets and AHL Manitoba Moose, today announced the team has traded rookie defenseman Trey Phillips to the Fort Wayne Komets in exchange for forward Garrett Ladd and defenseman Chris Rygus.

Ladd, 29, is in his fourth professional season, having played for head coach Jason Christie in Tulsa in 2016-2017. So far this season, the 5-foot-10, 196-pound forward has six points (3G, 3A) in 15 games with the Komets. Prior to turning pro, the Fenton, MI native played at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point (NCAA-III) accumulating 89 points (35G, 54A) in 82 games.

Rygus, 25, is in his rookie campaign with two points (1G, 1A) and an even rating in eight appearances for the Komets. Prior to turning pro, the 6-foot-3, 209-pound d-man played college hockey at St. Norbert College (NCAA-III) where he claimed a conference championship last season.

Phillips, 25, began his rookie campaign in Jacksonville following a four-year career at the University of Vermont where the versatile blue liner also played forward. In 20 games with the Icemen, the Okotoks, Alberta native recorded four assists and a minus-3 rating.

The Icemen host South Division opponent Atlanta tonight at 7:30 p.m.. Tomorrow will be a busy day at Veterans Memorial Arena as the Guns N' Hoses Charity Game takes place at 3:00 p.m., followed by the World's Largest Ugly Sweater party at 5:00 p.m. on the plaza, and the Icemen game at 7:00 p.m.

