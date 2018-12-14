Royals Make 2 Roster Moves Ahead of Friday's Puck Drop

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals signed goaltenders Charlie Millen and Andrew D'Agostini prior to Friday's game vs. Allen.

Millen played in one ECHL game for the Worcester on November 11, 2018, making 28 saves on 32 shots in a 4-3 overtime loss against the Orlando. D'Agostini appeared in 47 ECHL games with Brampton over a span of three seasons recording 21 wins and 18 losses. Millen joins the Royals from Birmingham of the SPHL, where he is 3-1-0-0 this season. D'Agostini skated in one game for Macon this campaign, allowing three goals in defeat.

Need to Know: Weekend of Giving events vs. Allen Americans

Fri., Dec. 14 at 7:00 p.m.: Clothing Drive, 4-for-48 Family Pack (4 tickets, 4 burgers, 4 sodas for $48)

Sat., Dec. 15 at 7:00 p.m.: Community Night with $5 tickets (all proceeds to Salvation Army), Teddy Bear Toss, Food Drive, Holiday Ornament Giveaway to the first 2,000 fans, Royals will wear Ugly Christmas Sweater jerseys

Sun., Dec. 16 at 5:00 p.m.: Toy Drive at Santander Arena, plus have a personal meet-and-greet with SpongeBob SquarePants with the Royals SpongeBob VIP Package as he visits Santander Arena. The Royals will wear SpongeBob jerseys and Allen will wear Patrick Star jerseys.

