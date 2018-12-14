Mariners Acquire Forward Greg Chase from Allen

PORTLAND, MAINE - The Mariners made a forward swap on Friday, dealing Riley Bourbonnais to the Allen Americans in exchange for Greg Chase. Chase is the nephew of famed NHL enforcer and current broadcaster Kelly Chase and a 2013 draft pick of the Edmonton Oilers.

Chase is 23 years old and was born in Sherwood Park, Alberta. He played juniors with the Calgary Hitmen of the WHL, putting up a career high 85 points in 70 games during the 2013-14 season. He began his pro career later that season, suiting up in five games for the AHL's Oklahoma City Barons, and scoring one goal. He returned to the Hitmen to start 2014-15, but was traded to the Victoria Royals, where he would finish his junior career, putting up 44 points in 46 games. Since the 2015-16 season, Chase has played in the AHL for Oklahoma City, Bakersfield, and most recently Springfield (the former Portland Pirates). His ECHL journey includes stops in Norfolk and Wichita prior to Allen.

Between Wichita and Allen this season, Chase has scored two goals with seven assists in 23 combined games. His best pro season game in 15-16 when he scored 18 goals and added 19 assists for Norfolk in 43 games. He saw AHL time in Bakersfield that season as well.

Riley Bourbonnais heads to Allen in the deal. The 25-year-old forward from Rochester, NY signed in Maine over the summer after a big season playing under Riley Armstrong last season in Wheeling. Recently recovered from a lower-body injury, Bourbonnais scored four goals with four assists in fourteen games this season. Allen will be his third ECHL team.

The Mariners are home tonight, hosting Adirondack at 7:15 PM. It's another 1-2-3 Friday: $1 hot dogs, $2 popcorn, and $3 Bud Light Drafts through the start of the second period. It's also the final day for non-perishable food donations for Preble Street. Tickets can be purchased at MarinersOfMaine.com or by calling 207-775-3458.

