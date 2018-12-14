Wichita Begins Road Trip Tonight in Fort Wayne

Fort Wayne, IN - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, begins their three-game road swing tonight with a visit to the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum to face the Fort Wayne Komets.

Tonight is the first of three meetings between the two teams. The Thunder are coming off a three-game sweep at home against Rapid City with a 2-0 win on Sunday. Fort Wayne knocked off Tulsa last Sunday in overtime by the final of 3-2.

Wichita will face its first opponent outside of the Mountain Division tonight. All 24 games to this point in the season have been games against teams in the division. The Thunder will face three teams this weekend from the Central.

The Komets are in third place in the Central Division with 24 points. Wichita is in sixth place in the Mountain Division with 26 points, three points back of Idaho and Rapid City.

Fort Wayne is led by Justin Hodgman, who has 28 points (8g, 20a). Jake Camrass has 20 points (9g, 11a). The Thunder are led by Steven Iacobellis, who has 25 points (8g, 17a). Dyson Stevenson has 23 points (10g, 13a).

