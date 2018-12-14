Jenks and Moore Pace Walleye Past Admirals

TOLEDO, OH - Toledo's AJ Jenks and Bryan Moore scored twice to help pace the Toledo Walleye to a 7-4 victory over the Norfolk Admirals Friday night at the Huntington Center.

Toledo raced out to a 1-0 lead on a tally by Bryan Moore at 6:05 of the first period which was followed by an AJ Jenks tally just 1:02 later. Jenks set up in the slot and received a pass from Jordan Topping from the corner before batting it past Admirals goaltender Ty Reichenbach to put the Toledo lead to two.

Jenks struck again at 15:10 of the opening frame on the power play. Jenks set up just above the crease and received a pass from behind the net from Ben Storm and then fired the puck into the back of the net to put Toledo ahead 3-0 after the first period.

Norfolk grabbed the first goal of the second period on the power play. TJ Melancon hammered a slapshot from the top of the right wing circle that beat Walleye netminder Pat Nagle to pull the Admirals within two.

However, the Walleye continued to build on their lead on goals from Shane Berschbach and TJ Hensick just 62-seconds apart to put the score at 5-1. Despite the deficit, the Admirals refused to go away, and grabbed to quick goals just 16-seconds apart to help their cause.

The first came at 13:17 of the middle frame when Ben Duffy scored on a great individual effort, showcasing some great stick work to beat Nagle with wrist shot from the right side of the crease.

Seconds later, Norfolk dumped the puck into the zone and Nagle abandoned his net to play the puck. However, the puck had other ideas, and skipped oddly off the dasher right to Taylor Cammarata at the top of the crease. Cammarata easily shoved the puck into the open net to pull the Admirals within a 5-3 deficit.

The Walleye quickly countered to squash the Norfolk momentum less than two minutes later with a tally from Tyler Spezia to put Toledo back on top by three.

Nearly five minutes into the third period, the Admirals once again pulled within two when Melancon delivered a long-range pass from deep into his own end to Luke Nogard at the blue line. Nogard caught the puck in stride and went in on goal for a breakaway chance, beating Nagle five-whole on a backhand shot.

Moments later, it was Toledo again light the lamp on the second of the night for Moore to put his club back in front by three and secure the 7-4 Walleye win.

Three Stars

1. AJ Jenks (TOL) - 2 goals, 1assist

2. Bryan Moore (TOL) - 2 goals

3. Shane Berschbach (TOL) - 1 goal, 1 assist

Norfolk Admirals battle the Toledo Walleye

(Sarah Hobday Photography)

