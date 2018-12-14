Opening Frame Too Much to Overcome in Loss at Fort Wayne
December 14, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release
Fort Wayne, IN - Fort Wayne scored four goals in the first period and skated away with a 5-2 win over Wichita on Friday night at Memorial Coliseum.
Ralph Cuddemi and Pierre-Cedric Labrie connected on goals for the Thunder while Keoni Texeira added two assists.
Jamie Schaafsma got the scoring started on the power play at 6:52. He was near the goal line when he made a forehand, backhand move and beat Stuart Skinner to make it 1-0. Ralph Cuddemi tied it just 46 seconds later as he fired a wrist shot from the left circle that beat Zach Fucale. Fort Wayne scored the next three in an eight-minute span to take a 4-1 lead as Jason Binkley, J.C. Campagna and Chase Stewart found the net.
In the second, Labrie tipped home a point shot from Texeira that cut the lead to 4-2 at 6:31.
Fort Wayne added a goal in the third when Jake Kamrass beat Skinner right off a face-off and made it 5-2.
Cuddemi extended his goal-scoring streak to six games with seven over that span and has power play goals in back-to-back games. Texeira has assists in six-straight games with 10 helpers over that time frame.
Wichita went 2-for-4 on the man advantage, extending its streak of recording a power play tally to six games. Fort Wayne was 1-for-5 on the man advantage.
The Thunder remains on the road tomorrow night with their only meeting of the season against the Cincinnati Cylcones at 6:35 p.m. CST.
Individual tickets for all games are on sale now. Season tickets are still available for purchase. Get your seats for just $15 per month. All it takes is a $1 deposit per seat to reserve yours today. To learn more, click here or contact a Thunder representative at the office today!
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 14, 2018
- Opening Frame Too Much to Overcome in Loss at Fort Wayne - Wichita Thunder
- 'Blades Bounce Past Swamp Rabbits for Sixth Straight Win - Florida Everblades
- Labelle's OT Winner Lifts Fuel over Oilers - Indy Fuel
- Newbury Notches Two in Win - Jacksonville IceMen
- Glads Battle to Get Point in OT Loss to Jacksonville - Atlanta Gladiators
- Gardiner Plays Hero against Former Team, K-Wings Take 4-3 OT Victory - Kalamazoo Wings
- Nailers Extend Point Streak, But Fall in Overtime - Wheeling Nailers
- Fuel Top Oilers in Overtime - Tulsa Oilers
- Monarchs Derail Railers, 4-0 - Manchester Monarchs
- Jenks and Moore Pace Walleye Past Admirals - Norfolk Admirals
- Mariners Use Hot Start to Drop Thunder - Maine Mariners
- Royals Capitalize on Americans' Penalties, 5-3 - Reading Royals
- Railers Come up Empty in 4-0 Home Loss to Monarchs - Worcester Railers HC
- Final - Thunder Come up Empty in 5-2 Loss to Mariners - Adirondack Thunder
- Royals Make 2 Roster Moves Ahead of Friday's Puck Drop - Reading Royals
- Grizzlies Add Forward Michael Economos to Roster - Utah Grizzlies
- ECHL Transactions - December 14 - ECHL
- Americans Make a Trade with Maine, Face Reading Tonight - Allen Americans
- Mariners Acquire Forward Greg Chase from Allen - Maine Mariners
- Nailers at Wings Game Day Snap Shot, December 14 - Wheeling Nailers
- IceMen Get Forward and Defenseman in Trade with Komets - Jacksonville IceMen
- Wichita Begins Road Trip Tonight in Fort Wayne - Wichita Thunder
- Game Day: Three-In-Three Begins with Friday Tilt against Wheeling - Kalamazoo Wings
- Game Day: Clothing Drive, Family 4 Pack as Royals Host Americans for First of Three - Reading Royals
- Strong Effort Falls Short as Admirals Fall 2-1 to Cyclones - Norfolk Admirals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.