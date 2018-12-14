Opening Frame Too Much to Overcome in Loss at Fort Wayne

Fort Wayne, IN - Fort Wayne scored four goals in the first period and skated away with a 5-2 win over Wichita on Friday night at Memorial Coliseum.

Ralph Cuddemi and Pierre-Cedric Labrie connected on goals for the Thunder while Keoni Texeira added two assists.

Jamie Schaafsma got the scoring started on the power play at 6:52. He was near the goal line when he made a forehand, backhand move and beat Stuart Skinner to make it 1-0. Ralph Cuddemi tied it just 46 seconds later as he fired a wrist shot from the left circle that beat Zach Fucale. Fort Wayne scored the next three in an eight-minute span to take a 4-1 lead as Jason Binkley, J.C. Campagna and Chase Stewart found the net.

In the second, Labrie tipped home a point shot from Texeira that cut the lead to 4-2 at 6:31.

Fort Wayne added a goal in the third when Jake Kamrass beat Skinner right off a face-off and made it 5-2.

Cuddemi extended his goal-scoring streak to six games with seven over that span and has power play goals in back-to-back games. Texeira has assists in six-straight games with 10 helpers over that time frame.

Wichita went 2-for-4 on the man advantage, extending its streak of recording a power play tally to six games. Fort Wayne was 1-for-5 on the man advantage.

The Thunder remains on the road tomorrow night with their only meeting of the season against the Cincinnati Cylcones at 6:35 p.m. CST.

