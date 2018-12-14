Monarchs Derail Railers, 4-0

December 14, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Manchester Monarchs News Release





WORCESTER, Mass. - The Manchester Monarchs shut out the Worcester Railers Friday night by a score of 4-0 at the DCU Center.

The Monarchs (12-10-1-1) scored three goals in the second period and one in the third on their way to a shutout of the Railers (11-12-3-0) by a score of 4-0.

After a scoreless first period, the Monarchs scored at 7:44 of the second period when Nic Pierog scored his 12th goal of the season. After receiving a cross-crease pass from Pavel Jenys, Pierog was able to launch the puck over Railers' goaltender Mitch Gillam, making the score 1-0.

The Monarchs scored again at 11:20 of the second period when Matt Marcinew scored his eighth goal of the season. Jack Nevins, passing the puck from behind the Railers net, connected with Marcinew who to lifted the puck over the glove of Gillam, bringing the score to 2-0.

The Monarchs scored their third goal at 14:30 of the second period when Doherty, scoring his third of the season, was able to pick up a rebound off his initial shot and redirect it over the pad of Gillam, making the score to 3-0.

The Monarchs scored the only goal of the third period when Pierog scored his 13th of the season, and second of the night. After receiving a pass from Jenys at the top of the crease, Pierog pulled Gillam out of position, shooting the puck over his glove, making the final score, 4-0.

The Monarchs return to action Saturday, December 15th at 7 p.m., where they take on the Adirondack Thunder. For tickets, Season Memberships and group tickets, please contact the Monarchs front office at 603-626-7825.

