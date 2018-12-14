Strong Effort Falls Short as Admirals Fall 2-1 to Cyclones

December 14, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release





CINCINNATI, OH -- Ty Reichenbach made 36 saves on 38 shots, but the Norfolk Admirals fall to the Cincinnati Cyclones by a 2-1 count on Thursday Night at US Bank Arena. With the loss, Norfolk drops to (12-11-1-1 26 Points) on the year and remains fourth in the South Division.

Manny Giladakis got the Admirals on the board first. Jake Wood gathered the puck in the neutral zone after a turnover from Cincinnati. Wood found Taylor Cammarata which allowed a rush into the Cincinnati zone for Norfolk. Cammarata found Giladakis in the right circle. Giladakis had his initial shot saved but knocked the rebound out of the air and behind Houser to give Norfolk an early 1-0 lead.

Norfolk goaltender Ty Reichenbach made numerous clutch saves throughout the course of the game to keep the Cyclones off the board. However, on their 21 shot of the game, the Cyclones tied the game on a goal from Arvin Atwal. Frank Zombo gathered the puck in the right circle after a battle along the wall. Zombo played the puck to Atwal at the point. Atwal skated into the slot, fired a shot which was redirected on the way to the net and slipped under the pad of Reichenbach to even the score at one.

Cincinnati sealed the deal with just under six minutes to go with a tally from Jesse Schultz. An Admirals player turned the puck over in his own end and the errant pass was intercepted by Schultz. Schultz got the puck and fired it over the glove of Reichenbach to give Cincinnati the late 2-1 lead.

Ty Reichenbach was stellar and made 36 saves on 38 shots and takes the loss while Houser made 19 saves on 20 shots and gets the win for Cincinnati.

Three Stars

1 Jesse Schultz CIN GWG

2 Michael Houser CIN 19 SVS

3 Ty Reichenbach NOR 36 SVS

To view a Box Score / Game Sheet CLICK HERE

The Admirals continue their road trip on Friday at Toledo. Game time is set for 7:15 p.m. Fans can catch the game on ECHL.TV or on Mixlr.

Upcoming Home Games & Promotions

Wednesday, December 19, vs. Wheeling, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, December 21, vs. Wheeling, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, December 22, vs. Wheeling, 7:00 p.m. - Hockey & Holly!

Coming Soon: Pink in the Rink presented by Cavalier Auto Group, take place on Saturday, January 19 against Jacksonville. The game will be played on pink ice and pink jerseys. Wear your pink as raise awareness for breast cancer prevention and research.

Admirals Ticket Information

Holiday Ticket Packs: Give the gift of hockey and receive four red-level ticket vouchers to be used for any 18-19 regular season game, an Admirals navy beanie, Admirals scarf and Admirals Holiday puck for just $65! (This is a $125 value!) To purchase, contact the Admirals office at 757-640-1212!

Single Game Tickets may be purchased at the Scope Box Office, or online at Ticketmaster.com

Discounted Group Tickets: Bring your group of 10 or more to a game at a discounted price! Group tickets are available for all home games. Fundraising opportunities are also available.

2018-19 Ticket Packages are Currently on Sale! The Admirals offer flexible partial plans that will best fit your schedule and budget! To view pricing and benefits of all available ticket packages CLICK HERE

For more information regarding ticket options, or Norfolk Admirals Hockey, visit NorfolkAdmirals.com or call the Admirals office at (757) 640-1212!

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 14, 2018

Strong Effort Falls Short as Admirals Fall 2-1 to Cyclones - Norfolk Admirals

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.