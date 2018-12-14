Royals Capitalize on Americans' Penalties, 5-3

December 14, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release





Reading, PA - The Reading Royals scored three power-play goals and Charlie Vasaturo buried the game-winning strike and the contest's only even-strength tally to sling the Royals to a 5-3 win over the Allen Americans Friday at Santander Arena. Vasaturo's second of the season came with 23.9 seconds left in the middle frame.

The Royals had a season-high ten power-play chances. Allen scored three man-up goals on five opportunities.

Alex Roos (1st pro goal) and Joe Houk scored their first Royals goals to give Reading a 2-0 lead into first intermission. Roos registered his first multi-point game (1g, 1a).

The first five goals came on the man advantage, with the Royals striking on three of their first eight opportunities.

Chris McCarthy (1g, 2a) and Vasaturo scored consecutive goals late in the second to give Reading a two-goal lead into second intermission. After Allen pulled within one early in the third, Brayden Low scored an empty-net goal in the final two minutes to end the scoring.

The Weekend of Giving, pres. by the Salvation Army and Met-Ed, continues with $5 tickets and the Teddy Bear Toss Sat., Dec. 15 at 7:00 p.m. All proceeds on the $5 tickets going back to the local Salvation Army on Community Night. The money raised and good donated with stay locally in Reading and Berks County. Sunday is the Nickelodeon Night featuring SpongeBob SquarePants, plus a special postgame event at Cheers! Restaurant in the DoubleTree with Royals players.

Reading scored two power-play goals in the first period to take a 2-0 edge. On a 5-on-3 man advantage, Houk aimed and wristed the puck in from the high slot with 8:56 remaining. McCarthy set Houk up with a pass from the bottom of the left circle.

Jack Riley (2a) was key in Roos' first professional goal, a man-up tally with 1:00 left in the opening frame. Riley received a pass in front of the Americans' left-wing blue line and jumped around the defense to the left post. He timed a perfectly-aimed feed to Roos at the left doorstep for the easy tap-in goal.

In the second, Zach Pochiro (PPG, 1:07) and Spencer Asuchak (PPG, 8:38) scored back-to-back goals to even the game at two. Reading went on their eighth man-up chance five minutes later and converted. Houk swung the puck to McCarthy and he launched a one-timed slap shot over the shoulder of Hayton, propelling Reading back in front, 3-2.

With 23.9 left in the second, Vasaturo scored an insurance tally on a shot from the slot that eluded Hayton's glove. Roos notched his second point.

Pochiro struck back at 4:47 of the third to cut the lead to one. Low iced the game with an empty-net strike at 18:41 of the final frame.

Need to Know: Weekend of Giving events vs. Allen Americans

Sat., Dec. 15 at 7:00 p.m.: Community Night with $5 tickets (all proceeds to Salvation Army), Teddy Bear Toss, Food Drive, Holiday Ornament Giveaway to the first 2,000 fans, Royals will wear Ugly Christmas Sweater jerseys

Sun., Dec. 16 at 5:00 p.m.: Toy Drive at Santander Arena, plus have a personal meet-and-greet with SpongeBob SquarePants with the Royals SpongeBob VIP Package as he visits Santander Arena. The Royals will wear SpongeBob jerseys and Allen will wear Patrick Star jerseys.

