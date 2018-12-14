Nailers at Wings Game Day Snap Shot, December 14

December 14, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wheeling Nailers News Release





Wheeling Nailers (10-11-1-0, 21 Pts.) at Kalamazoo Wings (10-11-0-1, 21 Pts.)

WHEELING NAILERS

(10-11-1-0, 21 PTS, T-5th Central, T-11th West)

68 GF, 67 GA

PP: 22.0% (20-for-91), 2nd

PK: 83.0% (83-for-100), 17th

NHL Affiliate: Pittsburgh Penguins

AHL Affiliate: Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

13-F-Nick Saracino (10 goals, 14 assists, 24 points in 21 games)

22-D-Kevin Spinozzi (6 goals, 12 assists, 18 points in 20 games)

21-F-Cam Brown (3 goals, 15 assists, 18 points in 22 games)

27-F-Zac Lynch (6 goals, 11 assists, 17 points in 22 games)

17-F-Winston Day Chief (6 goals, 7 assists, 13 points in 20 games)

23-F-Michael Phillips (5 goals, 8 assists, 13 points in 22 games)

31-G-Jordan Ruby (3-1-0 record, 1.37 GAA, .952 Sv% in 4 games)

KALAMAZOO WINGS

(10-11-0-1, 21 PTS, T-5th Central, T-11th West)

65 GF, 79 GA

PP: 15.6% (14-for-90), 17th

PK: 86.9% (86-for-99), 5th

NHL Affiliate: Vancouver Canucks

AHL Affiliate: Utica Comets

93-F-Justin Taylor (13 goals, 8 assists, 21 points in 22 games)

12-F-Chris Collins (6 goals, 13 assists, 19 points in 22 games)

24-F-Kyle Thomas (3 goals, 13 assists, 16 points in 20 games)

7-D-Kyle Bushee (3 goals, 9 assists, 12 points in 22 games)

19-F-Reid Gardiner (6 goals, 5 assists, 11 points in 12 games)

17-D-Brandon Anselmini (10 assists, 10 points in 21 games)

29-G-Jake Hildebrand (4-9-1 record, 3.77 GAA, .879 Sv% in 14 games)

Head-to-Head

Season Series: Wings 2, Nailers 0

Season Series at Wings Event Center: Wings 1, Nailers 0

All-Time Series: Nailers 27, Wings 27

All-Time Series at Wings Event Center: Wings 14, Nailers 12

Revenge has a Sweet Taste

The Wheeling Nailers and their fans had been waiting since June of 2016 to get another crack at the Allen Americans, and on Wednesday night, they got to celebrate a victory on home ice. Wheeling opened the scoring at the 5:38 mark of the first period, when Cam Brown fed Yushiroh Hirano for a one-timer from the inner edge of the right circle. Allen battled back to tie the game in the middle frame on a scramble goal by Zach Pochiro, but the Nailers took control back in the third. Nick Saracino snapped the deadlock, tipping in Kevin Spinozzi's shot on the power play, and 2:14 later, Spinozzi got a goal of his own, smashing a shot in off the right post. Jordan Ruby and the defense kept the door shut from there, with Ruby making 26 saves on 27 shots in the 3-1 triumph. Kyle Hayton stopped 33 of 36 shots for the Americans.

A Penalty Shot for the Win

The Kalamazoo Wings continued their hot play as of late, earning their sixth win in their last seven games on Wednesday night against the Brampton Beast at CAA Centre. Former Nailer Kyle Bushee got the offense started with the lone strike in the opening frame for the Wings, who saw their lead double, when short-time Wheeling forward Tyler Biggs turned on the red light. Brampton's Jackson Leef trimmed his squad's deficit down to one, before Justin Taylor was awarded a penalty shot at the 8:56 mark of the third period. Taylor converted, then added an empty netter in the closing minute for his 17th and 18th goals of the campaign. Thanks to Brandon Marino's tally with 6:28 left, Taylor's penalty shot goal became the game winner. Ivan Kulbakov made 30 saves on 32 shots to earn his fifth win in a row.

Saracino's Spectacular Stretch

Nick Saracino and Cam Brown were named Co-ECHL Player of the Week last week, and both players carried their strong play into Wednesday night's win over the Americans. Saracino entered the match on a very impressive run, as he factored into all five Wheeling goals on Sunday in the club's 5-1 victory over the Indy Fuel. That streak ended up reaching seven straight goals with a point by Nick, as he assisted on Yushiroh Hirano's opening marker, before netting the game winning goal in the early stages of the third period. The native of St. Louis, Missouri leads the Nailers with 24 points. Speaking of team leaders, Justin Taylor has been sizzling as of late for Kalamazoo, scoring eight goals in his last seven games, placing him second in the ECHL with 18 goals on the year. Justin's stat line is pretty lopsided, as he has just three assists to go with all of those goals, and two of those helpers came in the same game on November 10th against Brampton.

Lots of Opportunities on the Line

While the regular season still has 50 games remaining, Friday night's contest presents a lot of opportunities for the Nailers, as they look to build on their recent success. First, Wheeling will look to win four straight games for the first time this season. The Nailers are in the midst of their second three-game winning streak of the year, after taking down Toledo, Indy, and Allen. Next on the list of possibilities for Friday is the team's first time with a .500 record this season. Wheeling stumbled out of the gates by winning just one of its first six games, but has gone 9-6-1 since, with a chance to go to 11-11-1 overall. Finally, fourth place in the Central Division is within reach. The Nailers and Wings are tied for fifth place with 21 points each, trailing the Indy Fuel by one point for fourth. Wheeling and Kalamazoo both have one game in hand, and both teams will be rooting for the Tulsa Oilers, who visit Indy on Friday and Saturday.

Make the Third Time the Charm

Friday night marks the third of eight head-to-head meetings between the Nailers and Wings this season, as well as the second of five battles at Wings Event Center. Kalamazoo has skated away victorious in each of the first two tilts, which have been complete opposites of each other in terms of the style. On November 27th, offense was the name of the game, as the Wings took a 6-4 decision on their home ice, despite two goals each by Renars Krastenbergs and Winston Day Chief. Later that week, the goaltenders shined the brightest in a 2-0 Kalamazoo triumph at WesBanco Arena, as Jake Hildebrand stopped all 30 shots he faced for the shutout, while his teammates netted a pair of power play markers. Wheeling will visit Wings Event Center again later in the month on December 28th.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 14, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.